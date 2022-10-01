Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Theatre Three

The show will perform at Theatre Three throughout the Halloween season, running October 13-November 13

Oct. 01, 2022  

IT'S ALIVE! The critically-acclaimed production of Young Frankenstein, first performed at Circle Theatre earlier this year will now perform at Theatre Three throughout the Halloween season, running October 13-November 13. Directed by Joel Ferrell and Music Directed by Cody Dry, this is a bright, bold and hilarious musical inspired by the classic movie starring Gene Wilder.

Check out photos from the production below!

Single tickets for Young Frankenstein are available now. Tickets range from $37-40 and can be purchased online at www.theatre3dallas.com or over the phone at 214-871-3300. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. (Same building, new address!) Mask policy may vary based on Community Risk. Please keep an eye on Theatre Three's social media and website for updates. For additional security, Theatre Three has installed ActivePure air sanitizers within our HVAC system.

From the creators of the Broadway sensation "The Producers" comes the monstrously fun musical, Young Frankenstein. When the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein, inherits his family's estate, his mad scientist genes come to fruition! With the help of his assistant, Igor, he brings a monster to life and hilarity ensues. With memorable tunes like "The Transylvania Mania," "Don't Touch Me" and "Puttin' on the Ritz," Young Frankenstein is an electrifyingly good time.

Puttin' on the Ritz in Transylvania!

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.

Company of Young Frankenstein

Company of Young Frankenstein

Company of Young Frankenstein


