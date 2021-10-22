Painter Susan Paulson Clark To Exhibit At Eisemann Center

An Abstract Artist's Journal will be on display at the Eisemann Center from October 26 to January 4, 2022. The exhibit features 35 abstract paintings of all sizes that reveal a slice of Susan Paulson Clark's life. She uses her expertise as a writer to include a written caption about each piece that describes her experience while she painted it.



"Artists remember what was happening at the time of creating," she said. "You're in a zone, concentrating on a visual piece in front of you; maybe you're working at the kitchen table during quarantine, or staying late in the studio to mix the perfect golden yellow."



During her career Paulson Clark has written for news outlets, magazines and businesses. As a result, she thinks of her art in terms of story. Her goal for this exhibit is to provide a glimpse of an artist's psyche and for viewers to develop their own journey of art appreciation.



The beautiful lighting and open, spacious surroundings in the Eisemann Center's upstairs Green Mezzanine-Gallery accentuate the bright colors and balanced composition of her artwork.



Gallery hours are 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and during all public events. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART station. For more information on exhibits and events, visit www.eisemanncenter.com.