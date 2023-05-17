ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, POTUS, and More Set For Season 45 at Stage West

Stage West is excited to announce the lineup for its 45th season! The new season will feature six shows, one of which will be a co-production. Four will be presented in the Evelyn Wheeler Swenson Theatre ("The Evie"), with two in the Jerry Russell Theatre.. It's a unique mix of 1 musical and 5 plays, which range from an intriguing drama to a delight-inducing comedy-mystery to a much-loved classic. Here's the lineup:





Once Upon a Mattress

Music by Mary Rodgers, Lyrics by Marshall Barer, Swenson Theatre

Book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer

October 19 - November 5, 2023

A co-production with Theatre TCU

By royal decree of the Queen, all princesses must pass a series of tests if they want to marry the hapless Prince. Even worse, throughout the kingdom no one may wed until the Prince finds a worthy wife! Many have tried, all have failed, and the Queen plans to keep it that way. But when a bold and undeniably charming new princess makes a splash at court, it seems the Queen has finally met her match. Music and mischief reign in a tale where happily ever after has never been more ap-PEA-ling.





Poor Clare Regional Premiere

by Chiara Atik Russell Theatre

November 30 - December 17, 2023

2022 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Finalist

Meet Clare - a stylish teen living in medieval Italy, trying out the newest hairstyles, and keeping up with the latest fashions and juicy town gossip. But everything changes when she meets a man named Francis who has started ranting in the streets. Her mother, sister, and maids don't understand it, but this man's ideas are, like, totally starting to make sense - and now she can't unsee the world he has shown her. The surprising story of Saint Clare of Assisi comes to vivid life in this modern parable of generosity, perfect for the holiday season.





Marjorie Prime Regional Premiere

by Jordan Harrison Swenson Theatre

January 18 - February 11, 2024

2015 Pulitzer Prize Finalist





In the near future, Marjorie and her daughter are worried that her memory may be fading. That is, until the appearance of Walter, a mysterious and charming young visitor who arrives to help Marjorie uncover the intricacies of her own past. But a secret truth is about to blur the lines between human and machine. In this richly spare, wondrous new play, profound questions emerge about the limits of technology and whether or not memory is an exclusively human invention.

"Elegant, thoughtful and quietly unsettling ... keeps developing in your head, like a photographic negative, long after you have seen it" - The New York Times





POTUS: or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

by Selina Fillinger Regional Premiere

March 7 - 24, 2024 Swenson Theatre

2019 Kilroys List

It all starts with a little four-letter word that the President blurts out - and what starts as a PR nightmare, turns into a complete global crisis! The seven brilliant and beleaguered women upon whom he most relies risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep things under control. It's a total rollercoaster ride as Capitol Hill turns upside down in this riotous comedy. Get ready to laugh your stars and stripes off and root for the powerful women running the free world!

Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear Regional Premiere

by David MacGregor Russell Theatre

June 6 - 23, 2024

The as-yet-undiscovered genius, Vincent Van Gogh, presents a most peculiar case to noted detective Sherlock Holmes, his partner Dr. Watson, and his paramour Irene Adler. The trio embark on a rousing caper and find themselves confronting the daughter of Professor Moriarty. With a helping hand from Oscar Wilde, the world's greatest detective attempts to uncover a Post-Impressionist conspiracy. This zany mystery adventure is the opening gambit in a Baker Street trilogy. The game is afoot!

"An expertly crafted, utterly intelligent, and yet purely delightful escape...thoughtful, artful entertainment full of imagination and intrigue" - Encore Michigan





The Importance of Being Earnest

by Oscar Wilde Swenson Theatre

September 5 - 22, 2024

So, there are these two rich and eligible English bachelors. Both are pretending to be a man named Ernest, because they are trying to woo these two ladies who have decided they are all about that name. But when their romantic schemes collide, the whole charade unravels in a whirlwind of wacky surprises and dazzling wit. This classic comedy of courtship and manners is a masterpiece of social satire for all who appreciate the humbling folly of falling in love.

"One of the funniest and most beautifully crafted comedies" - The Times UK







Season tickets are on sale now, and will include, the Premium Season Ticket (which includes several great additional perks) at $339 each, and the Standard Season Ticket at $219 each.

For more information, call Stage West at (817) 784-9378. Tickets and information will also be available online at www.stagewest.org.