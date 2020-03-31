North Texas Food Bank Will Bring Mobile Pantry To Fair Park This Week

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), in conjunction with Fair Park First, Spectra, and In the City for Good, will distribute free food at Fair Park on Thursday, April 2 from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The pick-up location will be in Lots 5A and 6A, located in between Robert B Cullum Boulevard and 2nd Avenue inside Fair Park. Participants should enter through Gate 5 only, located at the intersection of Robert B Cullum Boulevard and Grand Avenue. The Dallas Police Department will be onsite to assist with traffic flow.

"While virus has affected us all, it's great that we're able to host an event that benefits our immediate neighbors in south Dallas," said Spectra's Peter Sullivan, General Manager of Fair Park. "We're thankful for this opportunity to give back to our community and help where we can."

Patrons are encouraged to utilize the drive-thru service. Safety precautions have been established to limit any physical interaction with NTFB, Fair Park First, Spectra, and In the City for Good volunteers. While this service is focused on south Dallas residents, it will also be available to community members throughout Dallas County. Participants are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and volunteers will load a box of food staples into the trunk and securely close it. Community members are encouraged to take advantage of the NTFB mobile food distribution service during this difficult time.

"We are proud to partner with organizations like the North Texas Food Bank to meet rising needs for essential resources in our surrounding community during this crisis," said Brian Luallen, Executive Director of Fair Park First.

The Dallas County shelter-in-place order allows residents to leave their homes to obtain food. All shelter-in-place guidelines are being followed. Community members are encouraged to take advantage of the NTFB mobile food distribution service during this difficult time.





