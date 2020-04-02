Non-Profit Comedy Theater Keeps Community Laughing Through Crisis

Stomping Ground Comedy Theatre & Training Center, in the Dallas Design District, has been forced to close its doors temporarily due to COVID-19; however, the theater is still finding novel and creative ways to continue the mission of connecting the community through comedy.

Every weeknight until the end of quarantine, Stomping Ground Comedy Theater & Training Center hosts The Social Connection, an online social support group led by therapist Andrea Baum, M.Ed, LPC and a comedian from a rotating group of improv instructors. This online social group is meant to provide an outlet for adults to vent, gain support, connect through empathy, laughter, and gratitude, interactive games, and learning new ways to cope during this period of uncertainty and isolation. Essentially, at a time where society is extremely disconnected and unsure of what is to come, The Social Connection hopes to provide a sense of community and comfort to people who are in similar situations.

In order to make the group more accessible for all, The Social Connection is Pay What You Can with a suggested donation of $20 per class. While it is a one-time class, participants are welcome to drop in as many weeknights as they'd like until the end of quarantine.

Stomping Ground's Co-Founder and Improv for Life Program Director, Andrea Baum, M.Ed., LPC was inspired to create this group after seeing so many people isolated and needing to connect. "Research shows us that humans are social animals who need to socialize and connect with one another to thrive-and sometimes even to survive. During this time of crisis and forced physical isolation, this group was created to foster our innate need to be social and help us connect, gain support and coping skills, and most importantly, release stress by laughing together," said Baum.

The sessions are a combination of improv games adapted to be played in the online forum and social activities geared towards encouraging meaningful connection, mental wellness, and gratitude. "The Social Connection was incredibly fun and a respite from the stress and isolation of covid-19 times," participant Elizabeth James said. "It was fun to see some familiar faces, meet some new people, and get out of my comfort zone. I felt more relaxed and relieved from all the laughter after my Social Connection session."

Not only does The Social Connection give people an outlet, but it is also an opportunity for people to help others who are struggling to connect. Individuals can sponsor others - that they may or may know - who they feel may need support but cannot pay. Stomping Ground allows purchases towards a session for someone they feel may need to connect with others or is struggling with isolation.

Through programs like these, Stomping Ground hopes to impact the community through unconventional yet effective means of improv and laughter. Eventually, the theater and comedy training center hopes to establish its presence beyond just Dallas and continue contributions to the community while producing universal laughter and joy.

Program Details

The Social Connection

Tuesday, March 31st - TBD (end of quarantine)

Virtual Sessions

Pay What You Can

Must be 18+ to attend

To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/stomping-ground-comedy-14817200407

Stomping Ground Comedy Theater & Training Center is Dallas' only nonprofit theatre dedicated to comedy. Started in early 2017, Stomping Ground is dedicated to enriching the community through comedy and is committed to Outreach, Inclusion, and Collaboration. Lead by a team of Producers, Performers, Advocates, and Instructors with over 100 years combined experience performing and teaching comedy, they hope to collaborate with the existing Dallas comedy community and community of artists to expand the comedic arts. Find out more at www.stompinggroundcomedy.org





