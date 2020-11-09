NTPA Offers Free Tickets to COVID Victims, First Responders, and Veterans for SCROOGE THE MUSICAL

NTPA will expand it's "Gift to the Community" this year.

North Texas Performing Arts is expanding its annual "Gift to the Community" Scrooge, the Musical, presented by Transamerica, tradition by dedicating two full in-person performances and offering free online viewing to all shows for those who have lost jobs or been severely impacted by Covid-19 together with first responders, veterans and those economically challenged.

NTPA's "Gift to the Community" tradition began with its first Scrooge ten years ago and has enabled thousands of veterans and low-income families to experience live theatre without charge, and in past years past has featured free concessions, Christmas gifts, and other treats to as many as 600 attendees each year.

With online performance options now available due to COVID-19 precautions, NTPA will expand it's "Gift to the Community" this year by making available free online tickets for local families who have lost jobs or been severely impacted by COVID-19, first responders, veterans and economically challenged families. Tickets for Scrooge the Musical are made available to the general public for $20-30 each.

"Scrooge offers a very special message of rebirth and redemption, and it teaches us that we have the opportunity to start our lives all over again," explains NTPA CEO Darrell Rodenbaugh. "We believe that now, more than ever, we need to share this powerful message."

Since reopening in June, North Texas Performing Arts has adopted a strict protocol of mask requirements, safe social distance guidelines, and health checks. Theatre seating is limited to enable distancing between groups in compliance with the Governor's guidelines, and streaming is available to those preferring to view these performances online. Actors must wear protective masks at all times (including onstage), and no more than 30 performers at a time are permitted on a safe socially distant stage.

In its exciting tenth anniversary production of Scrooge, the Musical, this North Texas Christmas tradition has been critically acclaimed and historically plays to sell-out crowds. The show regularly tops regional "must-see" event lists for the Christmas Season. Scrooge closely follows the plot of Charles Dickens' acclaimed book, A Christmas Carol. The movie adaptation received four Academy Award nominations and five Golden Globe nominations. Scrooge was written by award-winning songwriter Leslie Bricusse, creator of the musical versions of Jekyll & Hyde and Willy Wonka.

This year's cast features over 100 adult and youth actors (most roles are "triple-cast") from across the North Dallas region, with many roles filled by DFW-area professional actors. Assisting Director Mazur are the talented Children's and Musical Director Kaitlyn Wright and Choreographer Hannah Makepeace.

Last year almost 600 attendees were invited to this special "Gift to the Community" free event. "Over the years we've heard heartbreaking stories that for many of our attendees, this was the only "Christmas" they would experience this year," says Director Mike Mazur, "Our cast and crew is so excited and proud to be sharing this incredible story of redemption."

Scrooge, the Musical is sponsored in part by the City of Plano and Transamerica.

Darrell Rodenbaugh will return in his 10th year in the title role of "Scrooge", and at the end of this year's run will have taken the stage in almost 80 performances. Returning for this special anniversary performance as "Young Scrooge" is son Christopher Rodenbaugh who performed in this role for the first five years of this tradition.

This special NTPA Tradition now in its tenth year offers an evening of fun entertainment and Christmas Tradition to its special guests while following a strict safety protocol. There will be the opportunity for a safe social distanced "visit with Santa" and sanitized concession gift bags will be distributed to the children.

NTPA's Scrooge will offer 14 performances between December 9-20, with two "Gift to the Community" performances December 9 and 16 in the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts in The Shops at Willow Bend Mall at 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, TX 75093.

Individuals or organizations interested in participating in this year's "Gift to the Community" Christmas Celebration or interested in sponsoring or supporting should reach out to NTPA at scrooge@ntpa.org.

For more information and showtimes go to NTPA.org/event/scrooge/.

