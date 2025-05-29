Mike Super's Upgraded MAGIC & ILLUSION 2.OH! Comes To Coppell In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Coppell Arts Center has announced Mike Super is returning to Coppell on Saturday, June 21 at 2 PM & 7 PM with his brand new, upgraded magic show - aptly dubbed Mike Super Magic & Illusion 2.OH!

Tickets to the show are $45.41 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Arts Center box office at 972-304-7047.

Mike Super Magic & Illusion 2.OH! is an impressive production utilizing state-of-the-art theatrical elements featuring an interactive UV stage set, video projection, cutting-edge magic & illusions, dramatic lighting and energetic digital music. It's a rock concert meets stand-up comedy, immersed in original, eye-popping visual deception. Together, people of all ages and backgrounds can share in a memorable theatrical experience that instills the belief that anything is possible.

As the winner of NBC's hit TV show Phenomenon, a top finalist on America's Got Talent, and a featured act on the season premiere episode of Penn & Teller's Fool Us, Mike Super is the only magician in history to win a LIVE magic competition on primetime U.S. network television. Voted “America's Favorite Mystifier,” Mike appeals to both the young and young-at-heart, making him one of the most sought after magicians in the world. You won't believe your eyes (and you'll laugh a lot too)!

