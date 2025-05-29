 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Mike Super's Upgraded MAGIC & ILLUSION 2.OH! Comes To Coppell In June

Returning to Coppell on Saturday, June 21 at 2 PM & 7 PM.

By: May. 29, 2025
Mike Super's Upgraded MAGIC & ILLUSION 2.OH! Comes To Coppell In June Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Coppell Arts Center has announced Mike Super is returning to Coppell on Saturday, June 21 at 2 PM & 7 PM with his brand new, upgraded magic show - aptly dubbed Mike Super Magic & Illusion 2.OH!

Tickets to the show are $45.41 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Arts Center box office at 972-304-7047.

Mike Super Magic & Illusion 2.OH! is an impressive production utilizing state-of-the-art theatrical elements featuring an interactive UV stage set, video projection, cutting-edge magic & illusions, dramatic lighting and energetic digital music. It's a rock concert meets stand-up comedy, immersed in original, eye-popping visual deception. Together, people of all ages and backgrounds can share in a memorable theatrical experience that instills the belief that anything is possible.

As the winner of NBC's hit TV show Phenomenon, a top finalist on America's Got Talent, and a featured act on the season premiere episode of Penn & Teller's Fool Us, Mike Super is the only magician in history to win a LIVE magic competition on primetime U.S. network television. Voted “America's Favorite Mystifier,” Mike appeals to both the young and young-at-heart, making him one of the most sought after magicians in the world. You won't believe your eyes (and you'll laugh a lot too)!



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Book of a Musical - Live Standings

Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 26%
David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 24%
Marco Pennette - Death Becomes Her - 15%
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Videos