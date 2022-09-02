Plano Symphony Orchestra Opens 40th Anniversary Season With a World Premiere This Month

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) kicks off their 40th anniversary season, Celebrating Connections, with a very special concert on Saturday, September 17 at 8 p.m. at the Eisemann Center. The PSO's ruby anniversary also commemorates Maestro Héctor Guzmán's 40 inspiring years as the symphony's music director and each concert in the season relates to his journey with the PSO. This concert features the world premiere of a violin concerto by Maestro Guzmán's dear friend and local composer, the late Jack Waldenmaier played by concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra, David Kim.

The season opener will also feature Gershwin's Cuban Overture, Tchaikovsky's Capriccio Italien, Op.45, and the gorgeous Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture.

Tickets, ranging in price from range $28-$90, can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972.473.7262/ planosymphony.org).



"We can't think of a better way to open up our 40th Anniversary Season in a way that also honors Maestro Héctor Guzmán's 40 years with our organization," says PSO Executive Director Gregory Patterson. "With the combination of a revelatory world premiere violin concerto played by the incredibly talented David Kim and some of the most famous pieces in orchestral history, this is going to be a great night of music."

"I have so many cherished memories of my 40 years with the Plano Symphony Orchestra and, along the way, I've made so many wonderful connections with great artists," said PSO Music Director Maestro Héctor Guzmán. "I'm so pleased that our season kicks off with two very special people - composer Jack Waldenmaier and my dear friend, David Kim. David is a world-famous violinist and Jack was an amazing composer whose work will receive a world premiere on our opening night. I'm sad that Jack passed away before ever hearing this beautiful concerto but I know he will be right there with us on opening night."

Violinist David Kim was named concertmaster of The Philadelphia Orchestra in 1999. He started playing the violin at the age of three, began studies with the famed pedagogue Dorothy DeLay at the age of eight, and later received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the Juilliard School. He continues to appear as concertmaster of the 9-time Emmy Award winning All-Star Orchestra on PBS stations across the USA and online at the Khan Academy, as well as present recitals, speaking engagements, and appear as soloist with orchestras across the United States. Each season Mr. Kim appears as a guest in concert with the famed modern hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty at such venues as the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and Carnegie Hall.

The 2022/2023 Season includes guest artists Asleep at the Wheel, Fela, Christopher Adkins, Mariachi Vargas and more! To see the full season and purchase season tickets, visit planosymphony.org.