JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT to Open at Artisan Center Theater

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT opens at Artisan Center Theater on Friday, May 24, 2019 and runs through Saturday, June 29, 2019. The 196 seat theater-in-the-round is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. Performances are at 7:30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with 3:00pm matinees on Saturdays beginning June 1. Reserved seating tickets are $28.00 for adults, $26.00 for students and seniors, and $16.00 for children 12 and under. Monday through Thursday tickets are $26.00 for adults and $14.00 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at ArtisanCT.com, or by calling the box office at 817-284-1200.

Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph's solution to Egypt's famine elevates him to Pharaoh's right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

NEW! Come early and save!* (Valid on Main Stage ONLY)

First week pricing (1st Friday, Saturday, Monday and Thursday evenings): 20% discount on individual tickets.

Second week pricing (2nd Friday, Saturday, Monday, and Thursday evenings): 15% discount on individual tickets.

*Discount may not be used in conjunction with any other offer. Discounted pricing not available for matinee performances.

Artisan Center Theater produces eight full scale Broadway style musicals in their 195-seat theater-in-the-round. Artisan also stages three additional plays on the its 150-seat thrust stage located on Second Stage. Also on Second Stage, Artisan Children's Theater produces six children's shows each year where children perform for children. As part of their mission to create opportunities to experience uplifting family-friendly theater, Artisan offers a complete program of theatrical education, dance and performing arts classes throughout the year. Opening in 2003 and now serving more than 100,000 patrons each year, Artisan Center Theater is located at 444 E Pipeline Rd. in Hurst, Texas. The theater is closed on Sunday. For more information on Artisan visit www.ArtisanCT.com.

