First Unitarian And Dallas Children's Theater Collaborate for Transgender Awareness In Dialogue and Dinner Event

"Now what?" This is what participants are often left to ask themselves after a powerful theatrical performance. On the heels of the successful production of ANDI BOI, a play about one transgender teen's journey Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) and First Unitarian Church of Dallas are happy to provide some answers through a follow-up event this Saturday, February 29 from 6 - 9PM at the church located at 4015 Normandy Avenue in Dallas. Designed to give interested persons a chance to learn more about the transgender community, the event will include dinner, conversation, presentations and more.

Presenters will share stories and statistics about the challenges transgender youth face and talk about how allies can help ensure that marginalized voices are recognized and supported. Deep listening, learning, and community building are all encouraged as participants engage around issues presented in Dallas Children's Theater's new play, ANDI BOI. Event speakers include: Shannon Walker, the CEO of NuTrans Movement; Chris Moore, a teacher and coach at South Hills High School in Fort Worth; and Mo Henderson, who will share their testimony/story as a trans person. All participants will have the opportunity to deepen their understanding of transgender topics.

First Unitarian Church of Dallas has been a voice of progressive religion in Dallas since 1899, working toward a more just and compassionate world. For over forty years, they have been on the forefront of LGBTQ initiatives. Pastor Daniel Kanter states, "As a progressive church, we know that everyone has dignity and worth no matter who they are. First Unitarian has been an open and affirming church for over 45 years and in the last five years, we have seen an increase in our parishioners who are navigating transgender issues. We have enjoyed being a part of the ANDI BOI project, and we hope many will join us at the Dialogue Dinner for the next phase of an ongoing commitment to inclusion."

This event promises to be a great experience for educators, therapists, champions for the underserved, and those simply seeking to grow in their understanding. The event is eligible for Continuing Education Units. Everyone will walk away with some tangible actions they can take to support the transgender community.

Members of the press interested in attending the event are welcome to contact us for details.

DCT co-produced ANDI BOI with Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and in partnership with First Unitarian Church of Dallas. Additional support for the production came from collaborating partners and sponsors Texas Instruments, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and Capital One. The play and the event are made possible through a national grant from the Theater Communications Group and the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.

UNDERSTANDING TRANSGENDER IDENTITIES AND REALITIES

A DIALOGUE AND DINNER EVENT

Presented by First Unitarian Church of Dallas

in partnership with Dallas Children's Theater, Booker T Washington School for the Performing and Visual Arts, PwC, Capital One, Texas Instruments

with grant funding from the Theater Communications Group and the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation

Continuing Professional Education Provider, State of Texas

Saturday, February 29, 6 - 9PM

Event location: First Unitarian Church of Dallas - 4015 Normandy Avenue

Admission: $10 Per Person. Tickets available online through this link through Friday, February 28.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You