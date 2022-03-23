Fantasy and Heroism Abound in Dallas Children's Theater's Production of THE LION, TH E WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

Dallas Children's Theater is taking audiences to Narnia in THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE running April 3 - May 15, 2022. This production, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, tells a timely story of good versus evil, family, and exploration as only DCT can.

Join young adventurers Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy as they step through the not so ordinary wardrobe and into the mythical land of C.S. Lewis' Narnia. Facing fantastic creatures and fierce battles in the heart and on the land, the four siblings must find the courage to battle the treacherous White Witch in order to end the deadly eternal winter in the beautiful forest. Guided by the all-knowing Lion, Aslan, these discoverers learn to cast aside their own fears to find the heroes within themselves.

Always relevant, this will be the fifth production of the LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE performed at Dallas Children's Theater with past productions dating all the way back to 1989. It remains the #1 most requested play at DCT.

"As familiar as this 70-year-old story may be to audiences, it remains an exciting adventure, full of magical and memorable characters and timeless lessons. It's a fantasy, an adventure tale, and a thriller that can still captivate and touch the heart," says Artie Olaisen, the play's director.

"The very idea that an ordinary wardrobe could serve as a portal, a doorway to another world sends the imagination soaring. I have no doubt that C.S. Lewis has inspired generations of children to peek into and behind many a wardrobe!" Olaisen concludes.

Title Sponsors for the production are Texas Instruments and The Hersh Foundation with special thanks to Emily and Nicholas Istre and Gensler.

Everyone at DCT is committed to doing everything within our power to ensure that our environment is a safe and welcoming space. Read the theaters complete safety plan at dct.org/COVID. Tickets for THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE starting at $15 are on sale now at dct.org/plays and selling fast!