Earth Science Meets Hip Hop In DIARY OF A WORM, A SPIDER & A FLY

The coolest ever rock-n-roll romp through a bug's world commands center stage in DIARY OF A WORM, A SPIDER & A FLY, a hip-hoppin' musical that promotes eco-consciousness, earth science, and tolerance of others. In this show full of facts about caring for Earth's inhabitants above and below ground, all who attend will leave the theater with a better understanding of why it's important to respect even the smallest individual's contribution. DIARY OF A WORM, A SPIDER & A FLY returns from a whirlwind national tour to run at Dallas Children's Theater from June 14 - July 7, 2019.

Worm, Spider, and Fly, the popular characters from Doreen Cronin's bestselling books, are not so unusual. Worm eats his homework and has no legs. Fly has 327 siblings and wants to be a superhero. And Spider can't wait to grow up and molt. When Fly's Aunt Rita needs help getting out of a tight spot, the squad must combine their talents and work as a team on the rescue mission of a lifetime. While there's no pop quiz, humans might just learn that a bug's life isn't that different from their own.

"Dallas audiences will love the show for the same reasons that audiences loved it all across the country. It includes everything that kids, parents and teachers love in the three books: Diary Of A Worm, Diary Of A Spider, and Diary Of A Fly. Joan Cushing has perfectly adapted the three stories into a musical celebration of the outside world and the importance of some of its smallest inhabitants," said Sally Fiorello, National Tour Director. "All of the fun facts about insects, worms and earth science are there. And all of the engaging characters from the books jump off the page and come to life onstage, sharing their hopes and dreams with the audience. The opening rap number is entitled 'A Lot Like You,' which immediately connects us all to the lives and stories of these unexpectedly lovable creatures. After that, the audience is eager to go along for the ride."

Music featured in DIARY OF A WORM, A SPIDER & A FLY runs the gamut from rap and hip-hop to traditional ballads, boogie-woogie and classic musical theater fare. With such varied styles speaking to different ages and tastes, the music enhances the experience of learning about earth science and caring for all of Earth's residents.

During the 2018-2019 season, the touring production of DIARY OF A WORM, A SPIDER & A FLY made its way through 49 cities in 25 states and raised the curtain on 112 performances. Recognized by TIME as one of the top 5 children's theater companies in the US, and the only one of that group to tour nationally, DCT's National Touring Production has traveled coast to coast performing for youth audiences since 1996.

"Doreen Cronin has the rare ability to write stories with characters and situations that are funny, relatable and often very informative to both young children and adults. This is why her books are so terrific for families. Kids love them, and parents have a great time reading them with their kids," said Fiorello.

Before peeking into the lives of these best bug friends, join DCT for a critter-themed craft that will have everyone bugging out big time. As is tradition, photo ops abound and actors will sign autographs at all performances. And, exclusively after the show on opening night, all are welcome to cool off with a snow cone from Big D Kona Ice.

Ticket Prices: $17-$30 for single tickets. Prices subject to change. Group rates available for parties of 10 or more. Phone reservations required for Sensory-Friendly performances. Call the Box Office for details, 214-740-0051. General tickets are available online at dct.org

Photo Credit: Karen Almond





