EVIL DEAD Live-to-Film Concert Sets 50-City Tour This Fall

Evil Dead In Concert, a new live-to-film production, will launch September 22 in Buffalo, New York, beginning a run of 50 cities this fall, including a special three-night event in Los Angeles for Halloween. The screenings of Sam Raimi's cult film are in a newly restored format, brought to life on stage while a live ensemble performs the entire original musical score from composer Joe LoDuca. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 13th. The run is a production of Black Ink Presents, a division of Terrapin Station Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment.

Evil Dead follows five college students on vacation in an isolated cabin in the woods, where they unwittingly release absolute evil into the world and have to fight to survive. It is considered one of the most significant cult horror films of all time and has generated a massive following worldwide since the film’s theatrical release on October 15, 1981.

“I am so excited for audiences around the country to join us on an intense, aural descent into hell with this beautiful score and all its madness,” says LoDuca, who began his film career by composing the score for director Raimi.

Following the success of Evil Dead, he became a frequent collaborator with Raimi and went on to win multiple Emmys for his scoring work. Most recently, he released a reimagined version of the original Evil Dead score called “Evil Dead: A Nightmare Reimagined,” where he re-recorded and expanded on the original musical themes of the movie.

For more information about Evil Dead In Concert, including the full tour schedule and tickets, visit here. The film is rated NC-17 for substantial graphic horror violence and gore.

Evil Dead In Concert Tour Dates

September 22 Buffalo, NY The Riviera Theatre September 24 Concord, NH Capitol Center For The Arts - The Chubb Theatre September 25 Beverly, MA The Cabot September 26 Cranston, RI The Park Theatre September 27 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall September 28 Patchogue, NY Patchogue Theatre September 29 Glenside, NY Keswick Theatre October 1 New York, NY Town Hall Theatre October 2 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center October 3 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center October 4 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre October 5 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall October 6 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! October 7 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre October 8 Detroit, MI Masonic Cathedral Theatre October 9 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre October 10 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre October 11 St. Paul, MN The Fitzgerald Theater October 12 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre October 13 Chesterfield, MO The Factory October 15 Omaha, NE Astro Theater October 16 Springfield, MO Gillioz Theatre October 17 Wichita, KS The Cotillion October 18 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater October 19 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom October 21 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre October 22 Salt Lake City, UT Kingsbury Hall October 24 Eugene, OR McDonald Theater October 25 Tacoma, WA Temple Theatre October 26 Portland, OR Roseland Theater October 28 Sacramento, CA Crest Theatre October 29 San Francisco, CA The Warfield October 30 - November 1 Los Angeles, CA Million Dollar Theatre November 2 Phoenix, AZ Orpheum Theatre November 3 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre November 5 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre November 7 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theater November 8 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre November 9 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre November 10 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center November 11 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater November 12 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse November 13 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall November 14 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre November 15 Orlando, FL Plaza Live November 17 Spartanburg, SC Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium November 18 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall November 19 Roanoke, VA Berglund Center November 20 Virginia Beach, VA Sandler Center November 21 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

Photo credit: Black Ink Presents