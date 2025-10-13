 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

EVIL DEAD Live-to-Film Concert Sets 50-City Tour This Fall

The cult film is brought to life on stage while a live ensemble performs the entire original musical score from composer Joe LoDuca.

By: Oct. 13, 2025
EVIL DEAD Live-to-Film Concert Sets 50-City Tour This Fall Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Evil Dead In Concert, a new live-to-film production, will launch September 22 in Buffalo, New York, beginning a run of 50 cities this fall, including a special three-night event in Los Angeles for Halloween. The screenings of Sam Raimi's cult film are in a newly restored format, brought to life on stage while a live ensemble performs the entire original musical score from composer Joe LoDuca. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 13th. The run is a production of Black Ink Presents, a division of Terrapin Station Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment.

Evil Dead follows five college students on vacation in an isolated cabin in the woods, where they unwittingly release absolute evil into the world and have to fight to survive. It is considered one of the most significant cult horror films of all time and has generated a massive following worldwide since the film’s theatrical release on October 15, 1981. 

“I am so excited for audiences around the country to join us on an intense, aural descent into hell with this beautiful score and all its madness,” says LoDuca, who began his film career by composing the score for director Raimi.

Following the success of Evil Dead, he became a frequent collaborator with Raimi and went on to win multiple Emmys for his scoring work. Most recently, he released a reimagined version of the original Evil Dead score called “Evil Dead: A Nightmare Reimagined,” where he re-recorded and expanded on the original musical themes of the movie.  

For more information about Evil Dead In Concert, including the full tour schedule and tickets, visit here. The film is rated NC-17 for substantial graphic horror violence and gore.

Evil Dead In Concert Tour Dates

September 22

Buffalo, NY

The Riviera Theatre

September 24

Concord, NH

Capitol Center For The Arts - The Chubb Theatre

September 25

Beverly, MA

The Cabot

September 26

Cranston, RI

The Park Theatre

September 27

New Haven, CT

College Street Music Hall

September 28

Patchogue, NY

Patchogue Theatre

September 29

Glenside, NY

Keswick Theatre

October 1

New York, NY

Town Hall Theatre

October 2

Reading, PA

Santander Performing Arts Center

October 3

Englewood, NJ

Bergen Performing Arts Center

October 4

Cleveland, OH

Agora Theatre

October 5

Pittsburgh, PA

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

October 6

Columbus, OH

KEMBA Live!

October 7

Cincinnati, OH

Taft Theatre

October 8

Detroit, MI

Masonic Cathedral Theatre

October 9

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 10

Joliet, IL

Rialto Square Theatre

October 11

St. Paul, MN

The Fitzgerald Theater

October 12

Des Moines, IA

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre

October 13

Chesterfield, MO

The Factory

October 15

Omaha, NE

Astro Theater

October 16

Springfield, MO

Gillioz Theatre

October 17

Wichita, KS

The Cotillion

October 18

Kansas City, MO

Uptown Theater

October 19

Tulsa, OK

Cain's Ballroom

October 21

Denver, CO

Paramount Theatre

October 22

Salt Lake City, UT

Kingsbury Hall

October 24

Eugene, OR

McDonald Theater

October 25

Tacoma, WA

Temple Theatre

October 26

Portland, OR

Roseland Theater

October 28

Sacramento, CA

Crest Theatre

October 29

San Francisco, CA

The Warfield

October 30 - November 1

Los Angeles, CA

Million Dollar Theatre

November 2

Phoenix, AZ

Orpheum Theatre

November 3

San Diego, CA

Balboa Theatre

November 5

Tucson, AZ

Rialto Theatre

November 7

San Antonio, TX

Aztec Theater

November 8

Dallas, TX

Majestic Theatre

November 9

Austin, TX

Paramount Theatre

November 10

Houston, TX

Bayou Music Center

November 11

New Orleans, LA

Orpheum Theater

November 12

Atlanta, GA

Variety Playhouse

November 13

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

November 14

Clearwater, FL

Capitol Theatre

November 15

Orlando, FL

Plaza Live

November 17

Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

November 18

Charleston, SC

Charleston Music Hall

November 19

Roanoke, VA

Berglund Center

November 20

Virginia Beach, VA

Sandler Center 

November 21

Charlotte, NC

Ovens Auditorium  

Photo credit: Black Ink Presents



Regional Awards
Need more Dallas Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Moulin Rouge!
128 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
Hadestown
135 ratings

Hadestown
MJ the Musical
54 ratings

MJ the Musical
Art
27 ratings

Art

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos