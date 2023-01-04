ELEVATOR PROJECT Application Period Now Open Through January  23

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jan. 04, 2023  

The AT&T Performing Arts Center is now accepting applications for the 2023/2024 season of its acclaimed series, the Elevator Project. Since 2014, the Center has provided support and resources so that small and emerging Dallas arts organizations can perform on its campus in the Dallas Arts District.

The online application period opened on noon, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, and will run through noon, Monday, January 23, 2023.

In addition to performance space, the Center partners with the organizations to provide operational, marketing, production and ticketing support and expertise. This is designed to support organizations that do not have a permanent space in which to perform. The project has presented a diverse selection of genres and organizations with many presenting world premieres of their work. A selected organization can do up to two seasons in a row, but must take a season off before applying again.

Organizations are selected after a two-level review process judged by a panel of experienced artists and arts advocates. The Elevator Project is presented with the support of the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.

For more information, visit: https://www.attpac.org/about/elevatorproject/ or email ElevatorProject@attpac.org.

The online application period for the 2023 Moody Fund for the Arts (MFA) will open noon, Monday, February 13, 2023, and close noon, Friday, March 6, 2023. MFA provides grants to small Dallas-based, nonprofit arts organizations (budgets under $1M) supported by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture. MFA grants may be awarded for a diverse range of proposals such as new works, offsetting production costs, projects addressing cultural equity, artists-in-residency, operating support, and more.

Successful applications should demonstrate realistic strategies to reach and measure broad and underserved audiences.

All applications are filed online and reviewed by a panel of artists and arts advocates. The grants are awarded after a two-level review process judged by a panel of experienced artists and arts advocates.

For more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217262®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.moodyartsfund.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or email Grants@MoodyArtsFund.org.




