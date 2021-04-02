Dallas Symphony Orchestra Returns to In Person Performances This Fall

Dallas Symphony Orchestra will return to in-person performances later this year with its newly-announced 2021-22 season.

The DSO today announced programming and artists for the 2021/22 Texas Instruments Classical Series; the Pops Series, Presented by Capital One; Movies-in-Concert; Family Concerts, Presented by Hunt Consolidated, Inc., and further innovative programming and initiatives.

Kicking off on September 3, the season features performances from Renee Fleming, conductor Fabio Luisi, Chris Botti, and more.

Concerts will be approximately one hour in length and have no intermissions. All attendees will be required to wear masks. Voluntary temperature checks will be available as attendees arrive at the Meyerson. There will be staggered arrival times and entry points and a designated restroom for all patrons, as well as contactless ticketing, and distanced seating. There will be hand sanitizers throughout the building available for use.

Full lineup:

September 3-5: Coco: Movie in Concert, Jayce Ogren conducts

September 10-12: The Music of Selena, featuring Isabel Marie Sanchez, vocalist

September 16-19: Fabio Luisi conducts Bradley Hunter Welch, organist (Copland Organ Symphony)

September 23, 36: Fabio Luisi conducts David Buck, flute (DSO premiere of Joan Tower Flute Concerto)

September 25: DSO Gala Concert & After Party with Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Fabio Luisi conducts (DSO premiere of John Williams Violin Concerto No. 2)

October 2: Philharmonia Fantastique - Orchestra Showcase including DSO premiere of Mason Bates' Philharmonia Fantastique

October 3: Chelsea Chen, organ

October 7: Dallas Symphony Presents Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano, Jeffrey Biegel, piano, Lidiya Yankovskaya conducts. Includes world premiere of Ellen Taaffe Zwilich's New Work: Honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg

October 8-10: Chris Botti in Concert with DSO

October 14-17: Carlos Kalmar conducts Garrick Ohlsson, piano (Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5, "Emperor")

October 20: Erick Bergen's Hollywood Songbook with Erich Bergen, vocalist

October 22-24: Ben Folds in Concert with DSO

October 28-30: Sir Mark Elder conducts Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano (DSO debut)

October 31: Dia de los Muertos Concert

November 4-6: Fabio Luisi conducts Dallas Symphony Chorus and guests in Mozart Requiem

November 5-7: Fabio Luisi conducts Renee Fleming, soprano, Rod Gilfry, baritone in Kevin Puts' The Brightness of Light (DSO premiere)

November 8: Renee Fleming: "Music and Mind" Presentation

November 12-14: Veterans Day Patriotic Pops

November 18-21: Gemma New conducts Nathan Olson, violin (Debussy, Bartok, Beethoven)

December: Christmas Pops, Christmas with Cantus, Big Brassy Christmas & Organ Extravaganza, A Very Swingin' Basic Christmas, New Year's Eve with DSO