Dallas Sidekicks Games to be Broadcast on TXA 21

The Dallas Sidekicks are pleased to announce that a majority of their 2020/21 home games will be broadcast live on TXA21, owned by the CBS Television Stations subsidiary of Viacom CBS who also owns CBS channel 11 in the local DFW market.

Founded in 1981, the station is well known for their excellent local sports coverage which includes the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Texas Rangers, FC Dallas along with college football and basketball games. The station now adds the Dallas Sidekicks professional indoor soccer team as part of their local sports programming.

"The Dallas Sidekicks were intent on bringing our games to the entire Dallas area this season and we are thrilled to announce our partnership with TXA21 for the upcoming season," said Paul Donaghy, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Dallas Sidekicks. "We explored a number of different broadcasting options for our fans who are spread out all over the North Texas area and given the stations excellent track record with such iconic local teams as the Cowboys, Mavericks, Stars and Rangers there was really only one choice when it came to selecting a local broadcast partner."

The Sidekicks and TXA21 have agreed to broadcast eight weekend home games for the upcoming season starting in January 2021 and running through April.

