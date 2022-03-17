Dallas Opera Announces 2022-23 Season

Programming for The Dallas Opera's 2022/2023 Season was announced today by Ian Derrer, The Dallas Opera's Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO, and Emmanuel Villaume, the Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director, in celebration of the company's 65th Anniversary.



The season features four new-to-Dallas mainstage productions-Verdi's dramatic Rigoletto, Humperdinck's charming Hansel and Gretel, Wagner's epic Das Rheingold, and Mozart's mischievous comedy Così fan tutte-plus its annual Titus Family recital, this year featuring soprano Ying Fang; a free season-opening People's Choice concert in the fall; two family operas: The Billy Goats Gruff and The Elixir of Love; the biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition; and the annual Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert. The Dallas Opera also salutes its Chorus Master Alexander Rom, who marks his final season with the company after more than 30 years.



"The past two years have taught us that people's appetite for grand opera has never been greater," said General Director and CEO Ian Derrer. "First-rate singing, lavish and imaginative productions, a renowned orchestra and chorus-audiences will enjoy them all in TDO's 65th Anniversary celebration. Four spectacular new-to-Dallas productions of classic operas-all absent from our repertoire for more than a decade-and more than a dozen TDO debuts, plus the exquisite Ying Fang in recital make this a season to truly savor. And for our renewing and new subscribers who purchase season tickets by June 30, there will be no subscription-price increase. We invite you to join us!"



Verdi's powerful Rigoletto opens the season with the TDO debuts: baritone George Gagnidze, who brings his "confident, imposing presence" (The New York Times) to the title role, and rising star American soprano Madison Leonard, who has been hailed for her "freshness and honesty" in the role of Gilda. Tenor René Barbera (The Pearl Fishers, 2021/2022) sings the role of The Duke of Mantua in a new-to-Dallas co-production with the Atlanta and Houston Grand operas, directed by Tomer Zvulun and conducted by Emmanuel Villaume, with sets by Erhard Rom, and costumes by Jessica Jahn (TDO debut). (October 8, 12, 14 and 16(m), 2022)



Hansel and Gretel, based on the classic fairytale and last presented by the company two decades ago, is composer Engelbert Humperdinck's most famous work. Perfect for audiences of all ages and sung in English, Hansel and Gretel brings back soprano Elena Villalón (Flight, 2021/2022), as Gretel, and marks the TDO debut of countertenor Kangmin Justin Kim, who brings his "striking vocal purity" (Financial Times) to the role of Hansel. The great soprano Patricia Racette sings the roles of both the Witch and the Mother, and baritone Mark Delavan is the Father, under the baton of Emmanuel Villaume in a production from LA Opera. Directed and designed by Doug Fitch. (October 28, 30(m), November 2, and 5, 2022)



"We are all extremely excited for this next season, our 65th," said Music Director Emmanuel Villaume. "It is one of the best we have ever planned, and it will give to our community world-class performances. We are also proud of the latest achievements of our orchestra-and know they will shine even more in this extraordinary repertoire."



Wagner's Das Rheingold returns to The Dallas Opera stage for the first time in 25 years in a new production from The Atlanta Opera. American bass-baritone Nicholas Brownlee (La bohème, 2018/2019) stars as Wotan, while South African soprano Amanda Echalaz-a "clear-flowing, nimble voice" (The New York Times) makes her TDO debut as Fricka, and "feisty, rich-voiced" (The New York Times) American soprano Karen Slack -winner of a 2022 Sphinx Medal of Excellence-makes her Dallas Opera debut as Freia. Tenor Barry Banks sings the role of Mime, bass-baritone Michael Mayes sings Alberich, and tenor Brenton Ryan is Loge. Rounding out the cast are Lindsay Ammann as Erda, Diana Newman as Woglinde, Hannah Ludwig as Welgunde, and a host of artists making their TDO debuts: bass-baritone Peixin Chen as Fasolt, bass Soloman Howard as Fafner, bass-baritone Joseph Barron as Donner, tenor Robert Stahley as Froh, and mezzo-soprano Jennifer Feinstein as Flosshilde. Tomer Zvulun directs, and Emmanuel Villaume conducts. Set design is by Erhard Rom, with costume design by Mattie Ulrich in her TDO debut. (February 10, 12(m), 15, and 18, 2023)



Mozart's comical and incisive Così fan tutte closes the season in 2023, bringing a "magnificent" (San Francisco Chronicle) new production from San Francisco Opera and Michael Cavanagh. One of Mozart's three Da Ponte operas, Così stars sopranos Sara Gartland as Fiordiligi and Diana Newman as Despina; mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong-in her TDO debut-as Dorabella; baritone Lucas Meachem (The Barber of Seville, 2021/2022) as Guglielmo and tenor David Portillo as Ferrando; and baritone Rod Gilfry, as Don Alfonso. Elizabeth Askren-an alumna of the second TDO Hart Institute for Women Conductors-makes her TDO debut leading The Dallas Opera Orchestra. Set design is by Erhard Rom, with costume design by Constance Hoffmann. (March 24, 26(m), 29 and April 1, 2023)



Dallas Opera Chorus Master Alexander Rom prepares The Dallas Opera Chorus for Rigoletto and Così fan tutte in his final season with the company. Derrer added, "Maestro Rom has been a fixture of The Dallas Opera's artistic team for more than three decades, leading our outstanding chorus in an impressive array of operatic styles, genres, and languages. He leaves an indelible mark on TDO through the many lives he has shaped with his immense knowledge of, and passion for, great singing. He will be greatly missed, and we look forward to celebrating him throughout our 65th anniversary season."



TDO Connections work continues in 2022/2023 as well, with extended explorations both online and in person accompanying Rigoletto and Così fan tutte. Details will be announced later this year.



Family operas return in the fall and spring of 2022/2023 with afternoon performances of The Billy Goats Gruff and The Elixir of Love. Shorter run time and family content are suitable for all ages. (October 29 and November 6, 2022; February 5 and March 25, 2023)



As a gift to Texas audiences, the season begins with a free People's Choice concert, which will take place on Saturday, October 1. Programming and ticket availability will be announced at a later date.



The Dallas Opera's annual Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital returns on Sunday, January 15, 2023, and will feature renowned soprano Ying Fang. With "a voice that can stop time, pure and rich and open and consummately expressive" (Financial Times), Fang and pianist Ken Noda will offer an intimate program at Moody Performance Hall.



The Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert, featuring participants in the 2022 class of rising talent from around the world leading The Dallas Opera Orchestra, is set for Saturday, January 28, 2023. Participants and faculty-as well as which events are open to the public-will be announced at a later date.



The biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition-which took place virtually in 2021-returns "live" on Friday, March 31, 2023.



Subscription renewals for the 2022/2023 season are available now. New subscriptions will be available starting Friday, April 15, 2022. Four mainstage series packages are available to subscribers, with the family operas and recital available as add-ons before single tickets go on sale July 29.



Subscription packages start at $89 for all four operas, with subscribers saving up to 30% over the cost of purchasing operas individually. Subscription price freeze guaranteed through June 30, 2022.





THE DALLAS OPERA'S 2022|2023 SEASON





RIGOLETTO

Emmanuel Villaume, conductor

The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus

Rigoletto George Gagnidze*

Gilda Madison Leonard*

The Duke of Mantua René Barbera

Maddelena Nadia Krasteva

Sparafucile Raymond Aceto

Count Monterone Nicholas Newton*

Marullo Erik Earl Larson*

Borsa Julius Ahn*

Giovanna Alison Bolshoi*

Count Ceprano Malcolm Payne Jr.*

Countess Ceprano Jocelyn Hansen*

Page Courtney Maina

Director Tomer Zvulun

Set Designer Erhard Rom

Costume Designer Jessica Jahn*

Lighting Designer Robert Wierzel

Chorus Master Alexander Rom

The Dallas Opera co-production with Houston Grand Opera and The Atlanta Opera

Sung in Italian with projected English titles



PERFORMANCE DATES



Saturday, October 8, at 8PM - Linda and Mitch Hart Season Opening Night Performance

Wednesday, October 12, at 7:30PM

Friday, October 14, at 7:30PM

Sunday, October 16, at 2PM



HANSEL AND GRETEL by Engelbert Humperdinck

Emmanuel Villaume, conductor

The Dallas Opera Orchestra

Hansel Kangmin Justin Kim*

Gretel Elena Villalón

The Witch and Mother Patricia Racette

Father Mark Delavan

Sandman Lindsay Metzger

Dew Fairy Gabrielle Gilliam

Director Doug Fitch*

Set and Costume Designer Doug Fitch*

Original Lighting Designer Duane Schuler



Production from LA Opera

Sung in English with projected English titles



PERFORMANCE DATES



Friday, October 28, at 7:30PM

Sunday, October 30, at 2PM

Wednesday, November 2, at 7:30PM

Saturday, November 5, at 7:30PM



Family Opera



THE BILLY GOATS GRUFF



Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gaetano Donizetti, and Gioachino Rossini



Sung in English



PERFORMANCE DATES



Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 2PM

Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2PM



Family Opera



THE ELIXIR OF LOVE by Gaetano Donizetti



Sung in English



PERFORMANCE DATES



Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 2PM

Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 2PM



Moody Performance Hall



The Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital

Ying Fang, Soprano

Ken Noda, Pianist



PERFORMANCE DATE



Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 2PM

HART INSTITUTE FOR WOMEN CONDUCTORS SHOWCASE CONCERT



PERFORMANCE DATE



Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 7:30PM



DAS RHEINGOLD by Richard Wagner

Emmanuel Villaume, conductor

The Dallas Opera Orchestra

Wotan Nicholas Brownlee

Alberich Michael Mayes

Loge Brenton Ryan

Fricka Amanda Echalaz*

Mime Barry Banks

Erda Lindsay Ammann

Freia Karen Slack*

Froh Robert Stahley*

Donner Joseph Barron*

Fasolt Peixin Chen*

Fafner Soloman Howard*

Woglinde Diana Newman

Welgunde Hannah Ludwig

Flosshilde Jennifer Feinstein*

Director Tomer Zvulun

Set & Projection Designer Erhard Rom

Costume Designer Mattie Ullrich*

Lighting Designer Robert Wierzel



New production from The Atlanta Opera

Sung in German with projected English titles



PERFORMANCE DATES



Friday, February 10, 2023, at 7:30PM

Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 2PM

Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 7:30PM

Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 7:30PM



COSÌ FAN TUTTE by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart



Elizabeth Askren, conductor*^

The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus



Fiordiligi Sara Gartland

Dorabella Elizabeth DeShong*

Ferrando David Portillo

Guglielmo Lucas Meachem

Don Alfonso Rod Gilfry

Despina Diana Newman

Original Director Michael Cavanagh

Set Designer Erhard Rom

Costume Designer Constance Hoffman

Lighting Designer Jane Cox

Chorus Master Alexander Rom



Production from San Francisco Opera

Sung in Italian with projected English titles



PERFORMANCE DATES



Friday, March 24, 2023, at 7:30PM

Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 2PM

Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 7:30PM

Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 7:30PM

LONE STAR VOCAL COMPETITION



PERFORMANCE DATE



Friday, March 31, 2023, at 7:30PM

All performances take place at Winspear Opera House unless noted.

*The Dallas Opera debut

^Alumna of Hart Institute for Women Conductors

Programs and artists subject to change