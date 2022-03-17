Dallas Opera Announces 2022-23 Season
The season features four new-to-Dallas mainstage productions: Rigoletto, Hansel and Gretel, Das Rheingold, and Così fan tutte.
Programming for The Dallas Opera's 2022/2023 Season was announced today by Ian Derrer, The Dallas Opera's Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO, and Emmanuel Villaume, the Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director, in celebration of the company's 65th Anniversary.
The season features four new-to-Dallas mainstage productions-Verdi's dramatic Rigoletto, Humperdinck's charming Hansel and Gretel, Wagner's epic Das Rheingold, and Mozart's mischievous comedy Così fan tutte-plus its annual Titus Family recital, this year featuring soprano Ying Fang; a free season-opening People's Choice concert in the fall; two family operas: The Billy Goats Gruff and The Elixir of Love; the biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition; and the annual Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert. The Dallas Opera also salutes its Chorus Master Alexander Rom, who marks his final season with the company after more than 30 years.
"The past two years have taught us that people's appetite for grand opera has never been greater," said General Director and CEO Ian Derrer. "First-rate singing, lavish and imaginative productions, a renowned orchestra and chorus-audiences will enjoy them all in TDO's 65th Anniversary celebration. Four spectacular new-to-Dallas productions of classic operas-all absent from our repertoire for more than a decade-and more than a dozen TDO debuts, plus the exquisite Ying Fang in recital make this a season to truly savor. And for our renewing and new subscribers who purchase season tickets by June 30, there will be no subscription-price increase. We invite you to join us!"
Verdi's powerful Rigoletto opens the season with the TDO debuts: baritone George Gagnidze, who brings his "confident, imposing presence" (The New York Times) to the title role, and rising star American soprano Madison Leonard, who has been hailed for her "freshness and honesty" in the role of Gilda. Tenor René Barbera (The Pearl Fishers, 2021/2022) sings the role of The Duke of Mantua in a new-to-Dallas co-production with the Atlanta and Houston Grand operas, directed by Tomer Zvulun and conducted by Emmanuel Villaume, with sets by Erhard Rom, and costumes by Jessica Jahn (TDO debut). (October 8, 12, 14 and 16(m), 2022)
Hansel and Gretel, based on the classic fairytale and last presented by the company two decades ago, is composer Engelbert Humperdinck's most famous work. Perfect for audiences of all ages and sung in English, Hansel and Gretel brings back soprano Elena Villalón (Flight, 2021/2022), as Gretel, and marks the TDO debut of countertenor Kangmin Justin Kim, who brings his "striking vocal purity" (Financial Times) to the role of Hansel. The great soprano Patricia Racette sings the roles of both the Witch and the Mother, and baritone Mark Delavan is the Father, under the baton of Emmanuel Villaume in a production from LA Opera. Directed and designed by Doug Fitch. (October 28, 30(m), November 2, and 5, 2022)
"We are all extremely excited for this next season, our 65th," said Music Director Emmanuel Villaume. "It is one of the best we have ever planned, and it will give to our community world-class performances. We are also proud of the latest achievements of our orchestra-and know they will shine even more in this extraordinary repertoire."
Wagner's Das Rheingold returns to The Dallas Opera stage for the first time in 25 years in a new production from The Atlanta Opera. American bass-baritone Nicholas Brownlee (La bohème, 2018/2019) stars as Wotan, while South African soprano Amanda Echalaz-a "clear-flowing, nimble voice" (The New York Times) makes her TDO debut as Fricka, and "feisty, rich-voiced" (The New York Times) American soprano Karen Slack -winner of a 2022 Sphinx Medal of Excellence-makes her Dallas Opera debut as Freia. Tenor Barry Banks sings the role of Mime, bass-baritone Michael Mayes sings Alberich, and tenor Brenton Ryan is Loge. Rounding out the cast are Lindsay Ammann as Erda, Diana Newman as Woglinde, Hannah Ludwig as Welgunde, and a host of artists making their TDO debuts: bass-baritone Peixin Chen as Fasolt, bass Soloman Howard as Fafner, bass-baritone Joseph Barron as Donner, tenor Robert Stahley as Froh, and mezzo-soprano Jennifer Feinstein as Flosshilde. Tomer Zvulun directs, and Emmanuel Villaume conducts. Set design is by Erhard Rom, with costume design by Mattie Ulrich in her TDO debut. (February 10, 12(m), 15, and 18, 2023)
Mozart's comical and incisive Così fan tutte closes the season in 2023, bringing a "magnificent" (San Francisco Chronicle) new production from San Francisco Opera and Michael Cavanagh. One of Mozart's three Da Ponte operas, Così stars sopranos Sara Gartland as Fiordiligi and Diana Newman as Despina; mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong-in her TDO debut-as Dorabella; baritone Lucas Meachem (The Barber of Seville, 2021/2022) as Guglielmo and tenor David Portillo as Ferrando; and baritone Rod Gilfry, as Don Alfonso. Elizabeth Askren-an alumna of the second TDO Hart Institute for Women Conductors-makes her TDO debut leading The Dallas Opera Orchestra. Set design is by Erhard Rom, with costume design by Constance Hoffmann. (March 24, 26(m), 29 and April 1, 2023)
Dallas Opera Chorus Master Alexander Rom prepares The Dallas Opera Chorus for Rigoletto and Così fan tutte in his final season with the company. Derrer added, "Maestro Rom has been a fixture of The Dallas Opera's artistic team for more than three decades, leading our outstanding chorus in an impressive array of operatic styles, genres, and languages. He leaves an indelible mark on TDO through the many lives he has shaped with his immense knowledge of, and passion for, great singing. He will be greatly missed, and we look forward to celebrating him throughout our 65th anniversary season."
TDO Connections work continues in 2022/2023 as well, with extended explorations both online and in person accompanying Rigoletto and Così fan tutte. Details will be announced later this year.
Family operas return in the fall and spring of 2022/2023 with afternoon performances of The Billy Goats Gruff and The Elixir of Love. Shorter run time and family content are suitable for all ages. (October 29 and November 6, 2022; February 5 and March 25, 2023)
As a gift to Texas audiences, the season begins with a free People's Choice concert, which will take place on Saturday, October 1. Programming and ticket availability will be announced at a later date.
The Dallas Opera's annual Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital returns on Sunday, January 15, 2023, and will feature renowned soprano Ying Fang. With "a voice that can stop time, pure and rich and open and consummately expressive" (Financial Times), Fang and pianist Ken Noda will offer an intimate program at Moody Performance Hall.
The Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert, featuring participants in the 2022 class of rising talent from around the world leading The Dallas Opera Orchestra, is set for Saturday, January 28, 2023. Participants and faculty-as well as which events are open to the public-will be announced at a later date.
The biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition-which took place virtually in 2021-returns "live" on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Subscription renewals for the 2022/2023 season are available now. New subscriptions will be available starting Friday, April 15, 2022. Four mainstage series packages are available to subscribers, with the family operas and recital available as add-ons before single tickets go on sale July 29.
Subscription packages start at $89 for all four operas, with subscribers saving up to 30% over the cost of purchasing operas individually. Subscription price freeze guaranteed through June 30, 2022.
THE DALLAS OPERA'S 2022|2023 SEASON
RIGOLETTO
Emmanuel Villaume, conductor
The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus
Rigoletto George Gagnidze*
Gilda Madison Leonard*
The Duke of Mantua René Barbera
Maddelena Nadia Krasteva
Sparafucile Raymond Aceto
Count Monterone Nicholas Newton*
Marullo Erik Earl Larson*
Borsa Julius Ahn*
Giovanna Alison Bolshoi*
Count Ceprano Malcolm Payne Jr.*
Countess Ceprano Jocelyn Hansen*
Page Courtney Maina
Director Tomer Zvulun
Set Designer Erhard Rom
Costume Designer Jessica Jahn*
Lighting Designer Robert Wierzel
Chorus Master Alexander Rom
The Dallas Opera co-production with Houston Grand Opera and The Atlanta Opera
Sung in Italian with projected English titles
PERFORMANCE DATES
Saturday, October 8, at 8PM - Linda and Mitch Hart Season Opening Night Performance
Wednesday, October 12, at 7:30PM
Friday, October 14, at 7:30PM
Sunday, October 16, at 2PM
HANSEL AND GRETEL by Engelbert Humperdinck
Emmanuel Villaume, conductor
The Dallas Opera Orchestra
Hansel Kangmin Justin Kim*
Gretel Elena Villalón
The Witch and Mother Patricia Racette
Father Mark Delavan
Sandman Lindsay Metzger
Dew Fairy Gabrielle Gilliam
Director Doug Fitch*
Set and Costume Designer Doug Fitch*
Original Lighting Designer Duane Schuler
Production from LA Opera
Sung in English with projected English titles
PERFORMANCE DATES
Friday, October 28, at 7:30PM
Sunday, October 30, at 2PM
Wednesday, November 2, at 7:30PM
Saturday, November 5, at 7:30PM
Family Opera
THE BILLY GOATS GRUFF
Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gaetano Donizetti, and Gioachino Rossini
Sung in English
PERFORMANCE DATES
Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 2PM
Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2PM
Family Opera
THE ELIXIR OF LOVE by Gaetano Donizetti
Sung in English
PERFORMANCE DATES
Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 2PM
Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 2PM
Moody Performance Hall
The Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital
Ying Fang, Soprano
Ken Noda, Pianist
PERFORMANCE DATE
Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 2PM
HART INSTITUTE FOR WOMEN CONDUCTORS SHOWCASE CONCERT
PERFORMANCE DATE
Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 7:30PM
DAS RHEINGOLD by Richard Wagner
Emmanuel Villaume, conductor
The Dallas Opera Orchestra
Wotan Nicholas Brownlee
Alberich Michael Mayes
Loge Brenton Ryan
Fricka Amanda Echalaz*
Mime Barry Banks
Erda Lindsay Ammann
Freia Karen Slack*
Froh Robert Stahley*
Donner Joseph Barron*
Fasolt Peixin Chen*
Fafner Soloman Howard*
Woglinde Diana Newman
Welgunde Hannah Ludwig
Flosshilde Jennifer Feinstein*
Director Tomer Zvulun
Set & Projection Designer Erhard Rom
Costume Designer Mattie Ullrich*
Lighting Designer Robert Wierzel
New production from The Atlanta Opera
Sung in German with projected English titles
PERFORMANCE DATES
Friday, February 10, 2023, at 7:30PM
Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 2PM
Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 7:30PM
Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 7:30PM
COSÌ FAN TUTTE by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Elizabeth Askren, conductor*^
The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus
Fiordiligi Sara Gartland
Dorabella Elizabeth DeShong*
Ferrando David Portillo
Guglielmo Lucas Meachem
Don Alfonso Rod Gilfry
Despina Diana Newman
Original Director Michael Cavanagh
Set Designer Erhard Rom
Costume Designer Constance Hoffman
Lighting Designer Jane Cox
Chorus Master Alexander Rom
Production from San Francisco Opera
Sung in Italian with projected English titles
PERFORMANCE DATES
Friday, March 24, 2023, at 7:30PM
Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 2PM
Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 7:30PM
Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 7:30PM
LONE STAR VOCAL COMPETITION
PERFORMANCE DATE
Friday, March 31, 2023, at 7:30PM
All performances take place at Winspear Opera House unless noted.
*The Dallas Opera debut
^Alumna of Hart Institute for Women Conductors
Programs and artists subject to change