Dallas Children's Theater Opens The Season With A Presentation Of CIRCO METROPOLIS

Dallas Children's Theater kicks off the fall with a limited, two weekend run of CIRCO METROPOLIS, September 18 - 26. This highly interactive event is curated by the Dallas professional clown duo, Slappy and Monday (Dick Monday and Tiffany Riley), and a host of their friends from the Laughter League company.

Audiences will be able to enjoy a series of performances presented in a variety-show like style. Juggling, tap dance, high-energy drumming, animated storytelling, and of course clowning will all be present for families to enjoy.

Everyone at DCT is committed to doing everything within our power to ensure that our environment is a safe and welcoming space. To that end, DCT will be requiring all attendees to wear masks. The theater has implemented a number of other policies and procedures to prioritize safety including reduced capacity seating, contactless ticketing and others so people should order their tickets soon and plan ahead.

Interested patrons can read the complete plan here. Tickets for CIRCO METROPOLIS are on sale now at dct.org.