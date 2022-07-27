Coppell Arts Center Presents THE MAGIC OF ROB LAKE Next Month

From the stages of America's Got Talent, there's a new wave of mysticism coming to Coppell! Illusionist Rob Lake's awe-inspiring magic show, The Magic of Rob Lake, will dazzle parents and children alike at two performances on Sunday, August 28 at 2 PM and 6 PM. This event will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $37 and are on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org • 972-304-7047.

Named "The World's Greatest Illusionist" by NBC, Rob Lake is internationally renowned for his mesmerizing and award-winning illusion spectacular. His mind-blowing illusions and magic tricks continue to dazzle and entertain millions across network television, in Times Square, on the Vegas strip, Atlantic City, Atlantis Bahamas, and before sold-out audiences in casinos, arenas, and theatres worldwide. His astonishing original illusions are uniquely presented as awe-inspiring storytelling on the grandest scale!

Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the Coppell Arts Center serves as the anchoring entertainment venue for the newly developed retail and residential district. The Center is home to five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell.

Featuring six versatile venues, the 30,000 square-foot facility offers a diverse mix of performances, productions, and events. The 442-seat main hall hosts concerts and touring productions, the 196-seat Black Box Theater creates opportunities to experience intimate theatrical productions, and the 2,000 square-foot multi-purpose reception hall provides a space for Coppell's citizens to gather for art exhibitions and nightlife events. The Cherie and Jim Walker Pavilion at the Grove Performance Plaza offers an outdoor community space for special events with views of Old Town Coppell.

The Center is part of the City of Coppell's 30-year-plan to provide citizens with world-class entertainment and nightlife. It was built and designed by Corgan Architects in conjunction with Schuler Shook and Jaffe Holden. For more information, visit www.coppellartscenter.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram. Join the conversation by following #coppellartscenter and #oldtowncoppell.