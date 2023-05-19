Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour Makes Texas Premiere in Frisco

The Las Vegas stage spectacular turned global sensation created and directed by Channing Tatum, MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour celebrated the launch of its limited engagement in Frisco, TX on May 17. The Texas premiere drew a full house, packed with excited showgoers, media, and invited guests to the multi-million-dollar production's 600-seat, custom-built venue at the bustling Stonebriar Centre. A limited number of tickets for performances through June 11 are on sale now at MMLTour.com.

"From Las Vegas to London and Berlin to Australia, we have brought this incredible show around the world, and we couldn't be more excited to make our Texas premiere right here in Frisco," said Katie Zanca, producing team member for MAGIC MIKE LIVE to the buzzing showroom. "Everyone we've worked with to bring this show to you tonight has given us the warmest welcome we could've asked for, so on behalf of Channing and the entire MAGIC MIKE LIVE team, thank you for letting us bring a bit more magic to North Texas and thank you for celebrating with us tonight!"

Before the show, guests gathered in the venue's luxe lobby space to enjoy passed bubbly, complimentary souvenir photos, and live music by the show's featured vocalist Christopher Watson, winner of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, prior to taking their seats for the 90-minute performance, which was met with an on-your-feet ovation and roaring encore. After the show, the cast, crew and invited crowd stayed long into the night to enjoy a hosted bar, light bites from local standouts, Tano's Tacos and Texas' first meatball food truck Oh Balls!, and a 360-video booth while DJ McCrae provided a soundtrack that kept the party going.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour is led by Kalon Badenhorst in the role of "Mike," and comedians Crystal Powell and Nikki Lowe who share hosting duties in the role of "Female Emcee." The ensemble cast includes Clare Billson, Gianluca Briganti, HBO Max's "Finding Magic Mike" finalist Nate Bryan, Kiana De Van der Schueren, Matt Doden, Jake Paul Green, Marcquet Hill, Burim Jusufi, Devin Penn, Nicholas Phillips, Brian Siregar, Niels Van Den Heuvel, Blake Varga, and Joshua Williams. For a limited time, singer-songwriter Christopher Watson, winner of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart will perform as the show's featured vocalist.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour is produced by Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh, Reid Carolin, Greg Jacobs, Peter Kiernan and Nick Wechsler in association with Vincent Marini, Bruce Robert Harris, Jack W. Batman, Julian Stoneman, Louis Hartshorn, Brian Hook, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Los Angeles Media Fund, ZKM Media, Richard Winkler, Alan Shorr, Dawn Smalberg, Marlene and Gary Cohen, and Simon Thomas. Emmy and Tony Award-winner Michael Cohl and his partner Tony Smith, principals with Bat Out of Hell Productions, will serve as the lead promoters. The tour is co-directed and choreographed by film franchise choreographer Alison Faulk with co-choreographer Luke Broadlick and associate choreographers The Bartley Brothers (Anthony and Charles), with original music by Jack Rayner and production design by Rachel O'Toole.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour performs a 90-minute show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday with 10 p.m. performances Thursday through Saturday, and a 4 p.m. matinee on Saturday and Sunday; no shows on Monday and Tuesday. For tickets starting at $49, upgrades, and information for groups of 10 or more, visit MMLTour.com or call 833.624.4265.