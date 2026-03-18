Casa Mañana Reveals 2026-27 Children's Theatre Season Lineup

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The 2026-27 Children's Theatre Season at Casa Mañana Theatre will feature Rapunzel! Rapunzel! A Very Hairy Fairy Tale, A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy, Shrek The Musical, and Disney's Finding Nemo: A 60-Minute Family Musical. The season add-on show is Disney's Frozen. The season is presented by TexasBank and sponsored by Autobahn.

Rapunzel! Rapunzel! A Very Hairy Fairy Tale

Rapunzel! Rapunzel! A Very Hairy Fairy Tale is a magical musical re-telling of the classic fairy tale. On the edge of glory, the evil Lady Za Za determines to rule the kingdom by keeping the beautiful Princess Rapunzel trapped in a tower in the deep, dark forest. Sir Roderick and his hairstylist friend Edgar (on a quest to find the perfect head of hair) go on a journey to rescue Princess Rapunzel and restore the kingdom. The show runs October 2-18, 2026.

A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy

A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy is a new, fresh twist on the classic Dickens tale of the penny-pinching old miser Ebenezer Scrooge. The show features a contemporary pop score that will have you dancing in the aisles. Get into the spirit of the season with the show that reminds us that friendship and love are more important than gold or silver. The show runs November 27 – December 23, 2026.

Shrek The Musical

Based on the Oscar-winning, smash-hit DreamWorks Animation film, the Tony Award-winning fairytale adventure Shrek The Musical brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears. The show runs January 22 – February 14, 2027.

Finding Nemo

Finding Nemo follows Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish who lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his child Nemo. When Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic odyssey across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. Featuring an original score from the writers of Frozen and Coco, this stage version of the beloved 2003 Pixar film is designed specifically for young audiences. The show runs March 26 – April 18, 2027.

This year, Casa Mañana will give Children's Theatre subscribers the opportunity to add a show from the Broadway season to their package. Disney's Frozen will run November 10-15, 2026. Based on the Disney animated film, Frozen tells the story of two sisters and the real meaning of true love. When Princess Elsa is crowned Queen of Arendelle, the magical powers she's tried to hide burst forth, cursing the land into a forever winter. As Elsa flees into the mountains, her sister Anna sets off on a journey to find her and bring her home. Along the way, she gains the help of ice harvester Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf. Full of magic, humor, and a beautiful musical score, Frozen is a powerful tale of sisterhood and acceptance.