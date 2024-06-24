Bishop Arts Theatre Center's 30th Anniversary Season Closes With JET FUEL By Amy Evans

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bishop Arts Theatre Center will continue its 30th Anniversary season with the world premiere of Jet Fuel by Amy Evans. This production is a 75-minute performance that embarks on an unforgettable journey through the world of elite sports. Jet Fuel will run from September 12 – 22, 2024 at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center in Dallas, TX.

Amy Evans, based in Brooklyn, New York, is a distinguished playwright and Associate Provost of Academic Affairs and Assessment at The Juilliard School. Her notable plays include The Champion (TheatreSquared), Achidi J's Final Hours (Finborough Theatre), Many Men's Wife (Tricycle Theatre), and The Big Nickel (Soho Theatre). She has earned recognition through a 2019 NYFA/NYSCA Fellowship in Playwriting and is an alumna of prestigious residencies such as Hedgebrook Women Writers' Residency and BRICLab Performing Arts Residency. Amy's work has appeared in anthologies and academic publications internationally, and she has contributed to Shelterforce Magazine. Current projects include The Goat, commissioned by Audible Emerging Playwrights initiative, and Jet Fuel, a play about elite sports inspired by Olympic sprinter Caster Semenya. She holds an MA in Theatre Arts from Goldsmiths College, University of London.

Tiana Kaye Blair, a Professor at Southern Methodist University, will direct and choreograph Jet Fuel. Her directing credits include Spell #7, Dutchman, Mlima's Tale, Libra Season, Working: A Musical, Hurt Village, Rage, Trouble in Mind, and No Child. Some of her acting credits include Penny Candy, Steel Magnolias, In the Heights, The Great Society, Hair, and The Mountaintop. Blair is also a member of Progress Theatre, an international touring ensemble committed to using art to encourage social consciousness, cross-community dialogue, and cultural awareness amongst audiences diverse in race, age, and spiritual background.

Tiana is a Professor of Practice of Acting and Movement at Southern Methodist University where she teaches a Methodology called SoulWork. SoulWork is a comprehensive theater-making methodology and pedagogy based on generations-old African American performance traditions and aesthetics and was developed by Dr. Cristal Chanelle Truscott. This ensemble-based method engages the artist's cultural knowledge of self and community in efforts to inspire social consciousness with respect to artistic practice, performance, and curricula. Blair holds a Bachelors of Arts in Theater from Prairie View A&M University and a Masters of Fine Arts in Acting from Southern Methodist University. Tiana is also a member of Dallas Theater Center's Acting Company.

Tickets

Jet Fuel begins September 12 – 22, 2024, for two consecutive weekends at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center, 215 S Tyler Street, Dallas, TX 75208. Evening performances start at 8:00 pm with matinees at 3:00 pm. Tickets for Jet Fuel can be purchased online at www.bishopartstheatre.org or by calling the box office at 214.948.0716 Monday through Thursday 7:00 am to 5:00 pm (before July 21st) Monday through Friday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm (starting July 22nd). Prices range from $20 - $40, and seats are general admission. Discounts are available for seniors, students, and groups of 15 or more.

About Bishop Arts Theatre Center (BATC)

The Bishop Arts Theatre Center is an award-winning, multidisciplinary arts organization in the heart of Dallas' Oak Cliff community. Founded in 1993, the organization's mission is to engage and cultivate a vibrant arts community by welcoming emerging artists and developing equitable, multigenerational programming for the community, where learning and social impact are invited and celebrated. The theatre is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary season which began in October 2023. BATC offers an entire season of in-person and virtual theatre performances, jazz concerts, a speaker series, and year-round arts education programs. Each year, the theatre impacts nearly 35,000 people nationwide.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.