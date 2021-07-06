BLITHE SPIRIT to Open This Friday at Upright Theatre Company

Upright Theatre Company in Euless, TX has announced the opening of Blithe Spirit, the first play of the theatre company's season after opening earlier this year. The show opens Friday, July 9 and runs through Saturday, July 24 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm.

They say "true love never dies" and for one fussy, cantankerous novelist that is certainly true! A spiritualist medium holds a séance for author Charles Condomine, but accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife, which leads to an increasingly complex love triangle with his current wife of five years. This smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages is a much-revived classic you won't want to miss!

UNIQUE VIEWING EXPERIENCE

The show will be performed at Upright Theatre Company's Studio on Main at 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039. Upright Theatre Co. offers a unique viewing experience! Seating is available at tables of four or along the back of the house. To reserve a table to yourself or for your group, please purchase all four tickets for that table. General Admission will be seated at open tables and seats. Tickets are $14 for adults, with discounts available for students, seniors, military, first responders and children under 12. Reserved table seating tickets can be purchased through the company's website at www.uprighttheatre.org.

THE CAST

Charles Condomine - Josh Radde

Ruth Condomine - Kimberly Winnubst

Elvira Condomine - Halle Jones

Dr. Bradman - Kyle Morris

Mrs. Bradman - Ellie Armitage

Madame Arcati - Jenny Phagan Bishop

Edith - Whitney Morris

THE PRODUCTION TEAM

Director - Natalie Burkhart

Stage Manager - Caulder Stapleton

Fight Director (falls and stunts) - Carlo Aceytuno

Scenic Design - Eric Luckie

Prop Design - Amy Luckie

Costume Design - Nita Cadenhead

Makeup Design - Eragon Armstrong

Lighting Design - Branson White

Sound Design - Natalie Burkhart

Booth Operator - Hannah Simpson

Blithe Spirit at Upright Theatre Co.

July 9-24, 2021 - Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00pm

Location: 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039

For Tickets: www.UprightTheatre.org

For more information, please visit www.uprighttheatre.org or email info@uprighttheatre.org.