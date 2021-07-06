BLITHE SPIRIT to Open This Friday at Upright Theatre Company
Upright Theatre Company in Euless, TX has announced the opening of Blithe Spirit, the first play of the theatre company's season after opening earlier this year. The show opens Friday, July 9 and runs through Saturday, July 24 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm.
They say "true love never dies" and for one fussy, cantankerous novelist that is certainly true! A spiritualist medium holds a séance for author Charles Condomine, but accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife, which leads to an increasingly complex love triangle with his current wife of five years. This smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages is a much-revived classic you won't want to miss!
UNIQUE VIEWING EXPERIENCE
The show will be performed at Upright Theatre Company's Studio on Main at 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039. Upright Theatre Co. offers a unique viewing experience! Seating is available at tables of four or along the back of the house. To reserve a table to yourself or for your group, please purchase all four tickets for that table. General Admission will be seated at open tables and seats. Tickets are $14 for adults, with discounts available for students, seniors, military, first responders and children under 12. Reserved table seating tickets can be purchased through the company's website at www.uprighttheatre.org.
THE CAST
Charles Condomine - Josh Radde
Ruth Condomine - Kimberly Winnubst
Elvira Condomine - Halle Jones
Dr. Bradman - Kyle Morris
Mrs. Bradman - Ellie Armitage
Madame Arcati - Jenny Phagan Bishop
Edith - Whitney Morris
THE PRODUCTION TEAM
Director - Natalie Burkhart
Stage Manager - Caulder Stapleton
Fight Director (falls and stunts) - Carlo Aceytuno
Scenic Design - Eric Luckie
Prop Design - Amy Luckie
Costume Design - Nita Cadenhead
Makeup Design - Eragon Armstrong
Lighting Design - Branson White
Sound Design - Natalie Burkhart
Booth Operator - Hannah Simpson
Blithe Spirit at Upright Theatre Co.
July 9-24, 2021 - Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00pm
Location: 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039
For Tickets: www.UprightTheatre.org
For more information, please visit www.uprighttheatre.org or email info@uprighttheatre.org.