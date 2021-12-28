Artisan Center Theater to Present BABES IN HOLLYWOOD

Get ready to swing, sway and swoon to over 30 of the most glorious songs of the 20th Century! Babes in Hollywood is a new musical review that salutes the legendary musical careers of Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney. You'll thrill to such American classics as "Over the Rainbow," "You Made Me Love You," "Easter Parade," "The Man Who Got Away," "On the Sunny Side of the Street," "Meet Me in St. Louis," "That's Entertainment," "Where or When," "Born in a Trunk," "Yankee Doodle Boy," "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Strike up the Band," and many more!

Artisan Center Theater proudly presents BABES IN HOLLYWOOD at its 195 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst, TX. The show runs Friday, January 7, 2022 through Saturday, January 29, 2022. performances will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $30.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under (senior, military, first responder and student discounts available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at www.ArtisanCT.com.

FEATURED IN BABES IN HOLLYWOOD:

Woman #1 - Cheyenne Tharp & Delaney Wenger

Woman #2 - Nancy Bartke

Man #1 - Dakota Britvich & Bryan Rodriguez

Man #2 - Greg Dinsmore & Joshua Maxwell

