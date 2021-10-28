Amphibian Stage Returns To Live Theater With EGRESS This Month

Amphibian Stage will make their return to full live productions this October with Egress, a psychological thriller examining the way spaces can protect us or trap us. The world-premiere script from playwrights Melissa Crespo and Sarah Saltwick follows an architecture professor trying desperately to find a way out of her fears as she tries to start a new life.

Picture this: You're an architecture professor specializing in modes of egress. You try to teach your students to care about safe passage through spaces and they write about doors and windows. They write about transparent open spaces versus closed systems with no entrances or exits. You don't sleep soundly at night because you startle awake wondering what had just been in the room with you. You know it was something big and cold and damp and it just walked in like it owned the place. What do you expect to come find you? How do you get away?

Tickets to Egress are $34 for regular Friday - Sunday performances, with discounts available for seniors, students, members of the theatre community, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets to regular Thursday night performances are $20. Performances Thursday through Saturday will be at 8pm with 2pm Sunday matinees. To purchase tickets, visit www.amphibianstage.com, call 817-923-3012, or email info@amphibianstage.com. The theater is located at 120 S. Main Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104.