Allen Contemporary Theatre to Present DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world's most famous vampire gets a hilarious makeover in Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. This Dracula is as ridiculous as he is ruthless, as the Count has his sights set on London. The unflappable Dr. Van Helsing leads the charge against the Count with a combination of oddball tactics & clever disguises. As Dracula spreads his charm (and his fangs) across the city, Helsing and his mismatched heroes must race to defeat the vampire and save England from eternal darkness.

Performed with just a small cast playing dozens of characters, the play is packed with wild physical comedy, clever wordplay, and outrageous quick changes. From Transylvania's haunted castles to London's drawing rooms, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is both a parody and a celebration of the beloved Gothic tale. This laugh-out-loud farce proves that even in the face of evil, comedy can be the sharpest stake of all.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors runs October 3 - 19, 2025 with performances Friday/Saturday at 8 PM and Sundays at 3 PM. Tickets are on sale now (and going fast!) at