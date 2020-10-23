Actors' Equity Comments on Virus Outbreak at Firehouse Theatre

'Our hearts go out to the members of the cast and crew at Firehouse Theatre,' said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors' Equity Association.

Actors Equity Association has released a statement, commenting on the COVID-19 outbreak at the Firehouse Theatre.

"Our hearts go out to the members of the cast and crew at Firehouse Theatre. Just this recently, Equity put Firehouse Theatre on its safety spotlight for refusing to use an Equity safety plan and follow Equity's safety guidelines. For months, we have said that the pandemic must be under control with adequate testing and contact tracing for live theatre to resume safely, and now the entire theatre community is reminded just how critical Equity's safety guidelines really are." -- Mary McColl, executive director of Actors' Equity Association.

CultureMap Dallas reported that in an email sent to patrons on October 21, the company shared:

"Late yesterday, we were informed that some individuals involved with our production of Back to the '80s have tested positive for COVID-19. To ensure the safety of our artists, crew, and audience members, this weekend's performances of the musical are canceled. All ticket holders will be contacted by our box office for a full refund."

It was confirmed by one of the production members of Back to the '80s! that there are currently 17 cases of coronavirus among the the cast, band, crew, and Firehouse staff.

