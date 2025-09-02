AXIS Dance Company Brings ECOS to Coppell Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coppell Arts Center will welcome AXIS Dance Company on Friday, October 3 at 8 PM. Their show Ecos is a triple-bill that celebrates the full scope and strength of disability dance artistry. The evening includes works from award-winning Spanish choreographer Jorge Crecis, celebrated Bay Area artist and designer Dazaun Soleyn, and AXIS Artistic Director Nadia Adame. Across these diverse artistic perspectives, Ecos unveils the many complex layers of the human experience to illuminate the core of what moves us forward.

The brainchild of Thais Mazur, AXIS was founded in 1987 alongside disabled artists Judith Smith, Bonnie Lewkowicz, and others. AXIS was one of the first contemporary dance companies to develop choreography integrating physically disabled and non-disabled dancers. Artistic Director Nadia Adame brought over 20 years of experience in the dance and disability field to AXIS when she assumed the role in 2021, and has aimed to increase the company’s international presence, commission more disabled choreographers, and expand the company’s youth engagement programming. She has strived to broaden AXIS’ reach beyond physically integrated dance, and cement AXIS as a hub for movement artistry that celebrates disabled and neurodivergent artists, audiences and participants of all backgrounds and experiences.