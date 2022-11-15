Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A MERRY CIRQUE Returns To Coppell Arts Center This Holiday Season 

A Merry Cirque: A Family Holiday Spectacular returns to Coppell Arts Center this holiday season with 6 performances featuring all new acts! 

Nov. 15, 2022  
A MERRY CIRQUE Returns To Coppell Arts Center This Holiday Season 

Coppell Arts Center invites audiences to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy an enchanted evening of entertainment with A Merry Cirque: A Family Holiday Spectacular! Back by popular demand, this festive variety show features seasonal music, slapstick comedy, and new legendary circus acts that the whole family will love.

Lone Star Circus is the performing arm of Lone Star Circus Arts Center, a Dallas-based non-profit organization that was founded in 2006 by Fanny Kerwich, an eighth-generation circus artist of French descent. Their mission is to perform and educate through Circus Arts a celebration of diversity, humanity, and circus heritage. They are dedicated to inspiring future generations of circus performers and engaging people by uplifting all communities and supporting culturally diverse experiences, performers, and educational opportunities.

Performances of A Merry Cirque are December 15-18 (7:30 PM) and December 17 and 18 (2 PM) and will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $35 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org • 972-304-7047.




Casa Mañana Presents A CHRISTMAS CARO: A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY Photo
Casa Mañana Presents A CHRISTMAS CARO: A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY
Casa Mañana gets in the holiday spirit and continues its Children’s Theatre season with A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy.
POTTED POTTER – THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE Comes To Dallas March 2023 Photo
POTTED POTTER – THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE Comes To Dallas March 2023
AT&T Performing Arts Center, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions announced that, after several successful North American tours and over 800 performances at Bally's in Las Vegas, London's West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff will play in Dallas.
National Tour Of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Plays Dallas March 2023 Photo
National Tour Of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Plays Dallas March 2023
Menopause The Musical will play the Wyly Theatre for 3 performances, March 10 and 11, 2023.
Plano Symphony Orchestra Brings the Great White Way to the Eisemann Center Photo
Plano Symphony Orchestra Brings the Great White Way to the Eisemann Center
The Plano Symphony Orchestra continues their 40th Anniversary Season, Celebrating Connections, with Bravo Broadway! on Saturday, November 19 at 8 p.m. at the Eisemann Center.

More Hot Stories For You


Casa Mañana Presents A CHRISTMAS CARO: A NEW MUSICAL COMEDYCasa Mañana Presents A CHRISTMAS CARO: A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY
November 15, 2022

Casa Mañana gets in the holiday spirit and continues its Children’s Theatre season with A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy.
POTTED POTTER – THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE Comes To Dallas March 2023POTTED POTTER – THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE Comes To Dallas March 2023
November 14, 2022

AT&T Performing Arts Center, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions announced that, after several successful North American tours and over 800 performances at Bally's in Las Vegas, London's West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff will play in Dallas.
National Tour Of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Plays Dallas March 2023National Tour Of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Plays Dallas March 2023
November 14, 2022

Menopause The Musical will play the Wyly Theatre for 3 performances, March 10 and 11, 2023.
Plano Symphony Orchestra Brings the Great White Way to the Eisemann CenterPlano Symphony Orchestra Brings the Great White Way to the Eisemann Center
November 14, 2022

The Plano Symphony Orchestra continues their 40th Anniversary Season, Celebrating Connections, with Bravo Broadway! on Saturday, November 19 at 8 p.m. at the Eisemann Center.
Dallas A Cappella Group Kings Return Brings Holiday Cheer To The Grand This DecemberDallas A Cappella Group Kings Return Brings Holiday Cheer To The Grand This December
November 11, 2022

 Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that Dallas-based a cappella quartet Kings Return will bring their holiday concert entitled, “We 4 Kings…” to the Huffines Performance Hall stage on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 8 p.m.