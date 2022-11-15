A MERRY CIRQUE Returns To Coppell Arts Center This Holiday Season 

Coppell Arts Center invites audiences to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy an enchanted evening of entertainment with A Merry Cirque: A Family Holiday Spectacular! Back by popular demand, this festive variety show features seasonal music, slapstick comedy, and new legendary circus acts that the whole family will love.

Lone Star Circus is the performing arm of Lone Star Circus Arts Center, a Dallas-based non-profit organization that was founded in 2006 by Fanny Kerwich, an eighth-generation circus artist of French descent. Their mission is to perform and educate through Circus Arts a celebration of diversity, humanity, and circus heritage. They are dedicated to inspiring future generations of circus performers and engaging people by uplifting all communities and supporting culturally diverse experiences, performers, and educational opportunities.

Performances of A Merry Cirque are December 15-18 (7:30 PM) and December 17 and 18 (2 PM) and will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $35 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org • 972-304-7047.