Vanguard University's Department of Theatre Arts Presents The Award-Winning Fantasy PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Vanguard University's highly acclaimed and award-winning department of theatre arts presents Peter and the Starcatcher, written by Rick Elice, music by Wayne Barker and an adaptation from the novel written by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.

The production is presented in the Lyceum Theater on the Vanguard University campus, beginning September 16th, 2022, and running three weekends through October 2nd.

"It has been a blast to get to work on this fun and whimsical show with such an amazingly talented group of students who are beyond professional. Through this play, we hope to give the audience a chance to heighten their imagination and remember the importance of finding the magic within us!" -Caitlin Harjes

Caitlin Harjes is a Teaching Artist Professional working all around Orange County. She has been directing, choreographing, and music directing with the youth ages 5 years old up to high school level. For 3 years, she has been a part of the Disney Musicals in Schools program through Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts as a Teaching Artist. Caitlin has also worked at schools and conservatories around Orange County, including Orange County Children's Theatre, Arts and Learning Conservatory, Marina High School, and the Irvine School District. In 2021, she was the Education Director for American Coast Children's Theater and has been the Theatre Manager here at Vanguard University for the past year.

Peter and the Starcatcher synopsis: Based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, the prequel story to the beloved Peter Pan! A Tony-winning play, based on the best-selling novels, upends the century old tale of how a miserable orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan! From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair... and the bonds of friendship, duty, and love. Peter and the Starcatcher uses limitless possibilities of imagination to bring the story to life.

This production is suitable for ages 6 and older.

All performances are presented on the campus of Vanguard University, in the Lyceum Theater. Ticket prices are $17 for general admission and $15 for seniors, children, students, and groups. Tickets may be purchased at www.vanguardtickets.com or by calling the Theatre Department box office at 714-668-6145.

Performance dates and times are

September 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, and October 1 at 7:30pm;

September 17, 18, 24, 25, October 1, and 2 at 2:00pm.

For more information about Vanguard University and the Theatre Department, visit www.vanguard.edu.