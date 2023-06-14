Soka University of America Hosts Summer at Soka

Jun. 14, 2023

Soka University of America Hosts Summer at Soka

Soka University of America and Soka Performing Arts Center are thrilled to announce an exciting and immersive series of summer events: Summer at Soka. Created with the aim of bringing the community together, these outdoor gatherings will take place on the university’s Campus Green. Attendees are welcome to bring picnic baskets, blankets, and low-backed beach chairs. Admission to all Summer at Soka events is completely free, open to the public and includes free parking.

July 1, 2023 | 3PM - Sonia De Los Santos & The Okee Dokee Brothers

Free outdoor children’s concert with pre-show activities that will include a balloon artist and face painting. A musical experience curated exclusively for children and families as two musical powerhouses join forces to create an unforgettable concert specifically designed to captivate young hearts and minds.

August 3, 2023 | 7PM - Shakespeare By The Sea: Twelfth Night Or What You Will

Shakespeare’s timeless tale of twins who are separated in a shipwreck and forced to fend for themselves in Illryia. Viola, dressed as a page, falls in love with Duke Orsino, who dotes on Olivia, who falls for Viola, but is idolized by Malvolio.

August 11, 2023 | 7:30PM - Pacific Symphony: On The Go!

Pacific Symphony musicians will be performing a free outdoor chamber music concert with their Symphony on the Go! mobile stage.

“What could be better than live music and Shakespeare on our beautiful campus with your family and friends on a summer evening?” said Martin Beck, SUA executive director of strategic marketing and communications. Added Renee Bodie, general manager of Soka Performing Arts Center: “This new summer series will give the community the chance to gather and share the experience of live entertainment together… for free!”


Calendar of events available online: https://www.soka.edu/summer-soka

 



Recommended For You