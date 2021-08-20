Kristin Chenoweth, Steve Tyrell, and Patti LuPone Announced At Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Star-studded evenings are back with a headliner series for everyone at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Entertainment is alive and well with performances from Broadway to Cabaret. Beginning October 2, 2021 at 7:30 pm, Kristin Chenoweth returns and marks the reopening of Segerstrom Hall with a special evening of music.

The incomparable Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer offers an evening highlighted by songs from her most recent album, For The Girls, a heartfelt tribute to the great female singers throughout history, particularly some of Kristin's heroes and friends. She'll be performing personally charged interpretations of classic songs identified with such iconic artists as Barbra Streisand, Leslie Gore, Linda Ronstadt, Dinah Washington, Dolly Parton and more.

On November 20, 2021 at 8 pm Grammy Award winning vocalist and producer Steve Tyrell returns to the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall for celebrations of a beloved contribution to musical culture, The Great American Songbook. In nearly 5 decades in the music business, Tyrell is the very definition of a renaissance man, achieving success as a singer, songwriter, producer, music supervisor, and most recently, radio host.

His breakthrough performances in Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride II helped Tyrell reinvent and re-popularize classic pop standards for a modern-day audience. His hits, "The Way You Look Tonight," "The Simple Life," "I've Got Crush On You," and "The Sunny Side of The Street," have launched millions of romances and been played at thousands of weddings. Enjoy a night of musical culture with this icon.

To kick off the new year, on January 20, 2022 at 8 pm, 2-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts with her acclaimed one-woman show. In Don't Monkey with Broadway, LuPone explores - through indelible interpretations of classic Broadway show tunes by the likes of Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Jule Styne, Stephen Schwartz, Charles Strouse, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin - how her life-long love affair with Broadway began and her concern for what the Great White Way is becoming today.

Single tickets start in the $39-$59 price range, with a 10% savings when the Headliners package is purchased. Tickets are available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.