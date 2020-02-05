Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel and More to Perform in BROADWAY LEGENDS: AN ALL-STAR TRIBUTE TO HAL PRINCE
Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present Broadway Legends: An All-Star Tribute to Hal Prince, a one-night-only exclusive engagement celebrating the legacy of the late producer and director Harold Prince and the acclaimed shows and music that he shaped into many of the greatest hits in Broadway history. The concert, exclusively created for Segerstrom Center by Scott Coulter's Spot-On Entertainment, will be held on March 27, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, and features music by Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and John Kander and Fred Ebb. The star-powered cast of stage and screen veterans include Kate Baldwin (Tony nominee), Brent Barrett (Olivier Award nominee), Gavin Creel (Tony winner), Faith Prince (Tony winner) and Emily Skinner (Tony nominee). A 12-piece orchestra will accompany the singers in music from The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Company, Sweeney Todd, Cabaret and other shows that were touched by the genius of Hal Prince.
Tickets start at $39 and are available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski