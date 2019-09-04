HB APA To Present Dinner Theater Show And Fundraiser

The Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts (HB APA) is proud to present its annual dinner theater fundraiser: DON'T TELL MOTHER! The show will run from September 12-15 at 6:00 p.m., with a 1:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday. The performance will take place in the APA Studio Theater at 1905 Main Street, Huntington Beach, and tickets are $40 at hbapa.org/see.

DON'T TELL MOTHER! is HB APA's first show of the year and annual Theatre Guild fundraiser. Dinner (or Sunday lunch) will be catered by local Huntington Beach business Love at First Bite, and is included with ticket purchase. Guests will enjoy their meals on the stage of the HBUHSD Auditorium, with dinner music performed by HB APA's Pop Music students. DON'T TELL MOTHER! begins promptly at 7:00 p.m. (and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday).

DON'T TELL MOTHER! is a comedic play by Monk Ferris which tells the story of Cinnamon, a timid librarian who witnesses a bank robbery before a very important dinner party. The play will be directed by HB APA alumna Stephanie Bull, who graduated from HB APA in 2009 and will make her directorial debut with the Acting Department.





