Classical Music Phenomenon Yuze Lee Takes The Stage At Segerstrom Concert Hall

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Yuze Lee, the 12 year-old piano prodigy, will debut at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall on October 30th at 8 p.m.

In celebration of the 150th anniversary of Rachmaninoff's birth, the performance will feature the award-winning Pacific Symphony Orchestra and Yuze's rendition of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30, that is sure to solidify Lee as one of the youngest and most talented young people in the classic music world today.

Lee's musical journey began at a remarkably early age when he displayed an innate ability to replicate melodies he heard from his older brother's drumming. From that moment, a profound love for music was born, and Lee's dedication to the piano has only deepened with time.

"Yuze Lee is a remarkably talented young pianist whose playing is a vibrant tapestry of colors. His fingers effortlessly combine technical prowess with a rich expression of musicality and dynamic range, making him a shining star in the world of piano music," said Jerome Lowenthal, award-winning classical pianist who has served as chair of the piano department at the Juilliard School in New York and faculty at Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, California.

Drawing inspiration from legendary composers such as Rachmaninoff, Beethoven, and Chopin, Lee's performance promises to take audiences on a captivating journey through the romantic era of classical music.

"I'm honored to perform at The Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall and share the stage with the Pacific Symphony Orchestra for this special occasion," said Lee. "This is really a dream come true. I look forward to creating an unforgettable evening of music that showcases the magic of Rachmaninoff and the joy I get from playing piano," he concluded.

For tickets and more information, please visit: Click Here.




