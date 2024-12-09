Cirque Du Soleil's ECHO Is Coming To Laguna Hills

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cirque du Soleil will return to Laguna Hills, California, with its latest show, ECHO, a visually groundbreaking story of connection, intention, and the symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom.

Fueled by the power of change, the hope of the youth, and the value of empathy, ECHO follows an inquisitive young woman named FUTURE as she wanders into a fantasy world that explores our sacred bond with animals and nature. When FUTURE and her Best Friend the DOG encounter a mysterious CUBE, they quickly learn how their actions have the power to shape this world, and if we come together, we can rebuild our planet to create the world we all want to live in. Cirque du Soleil's 20th Big Top show brings bold new visuals and a unique aesthetic on tour. Packed with vibrant characters, inspiring music, astounding lights and projections, and never-before-seen acrobatic feats, ECHO invites audiences on a journey through a universe of color, wonder, and infinite possibilities.

Tickets for ECHO are now available online to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and benefits include access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind the scenes information. To join, go to www.cirqueclub.com. Tickets for the general public will be available starting Monday, December 16, 2024.

