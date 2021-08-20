BRIGHT BLUE SKY to Have World Premiere at The Rose Center

Bright Blue Sky will make its world premiere as a staged reading on Saturday and Sunday September 11-12, 2021 on the grounds of the Rose Center Theater in the city of Westminster, California.

Bright Blue Sky with Lyrics by Emmy Nominated Producer Vincent Aniceto, and Music by Managing & Artistic Director of the Rose Center Theater Tim Nelson, is a touching, heartfelt, musical drama about an everyday group of people in the North Tower of the World Trade Center on the morning of September 11, 2001. It is a story of hope, humanity, loss, and love. We invite you to join us as we mark 20 years since the fateful and tragic events of 9/11.

Presented indoors and on stage at the Rose Center Theater, this Event will be in accordance with health and safety guidelines put forth by the County of Orange. Due to social distancing guidelines, capacity for this Event will be limited, and advanced ticket purchase required.



Tickets are on sale now and start at $12.00. Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.rosecentertheater.com/tickets. More information at www.rosecentertheater.com.