2019-2020 Jazz Season Opens at Segerstrom Center with Vijay Iyer Trio

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents MacArthur "Genius" Fellow and renowned composer-pianist Vijay Iyer on October 5, 2019 at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. in Samueli Theater. Described as "one of the great living jazz pianists" (NPR), Iyer makes his Center debut opening the 2019 - 2020 Jazz Season at the helm of his lauded trio which includes Stephen Crump, double bass; and Jeremy Dutton, drums. The ensemble brings their innovative and intoxicating style to Orange County for two performances. Said The Rolling Stone, "If you're looking for the shape of jazz to come, here it is."



Single tickets go on sale on August 25, 2019 and start at $39. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.



