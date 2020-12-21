Warner Theatre and Red Room Sound Studio Present a 'Doc-U-Know' THE OTHER SIDE OF THE TRACKS

The Warner Theatre and Red Room Sound Studio present "The Other Side of the Tracks," a documentary short featuring Connecticut's Joey Wit & The Definition, interviewed by the Warner's Executive Director, Rufus De Rham! The "doc-u-know" series will provide insight into the careers of up-and-coming artists. Visit Red Room Sound Studio's YouTube channel to watch the film!

Joey Wit's story is just as unique and original as his sound. As a former professional athlete, Joey dedicated most of his childhood to the game of baseball. However, music was just as important. After spending several years in the Southeast working on his musical craft, Wit returned home to CT in 2015 and recruited Clay Selmont (guitar), Julian Sherwood (drums) and Dan Theriault (bass) for his rock and roll band, now known as The Definition. With inspiration coming from countless sources such as The Beatles, Radiohead, Wilco, Doves and Oasis; Joey Wit & The Definition offer an innovative and energetic approach to rock and roll with a little something every music fan can appreciate.

Their debut record, "Eastern Standard", was released on December 14 and is available on all digital media platforms. Joey Wit & The Definition is managed by Flying Key Entertainment and is signed to Flying Key Records.

The documentary was filmed at Red Room Sound Studio located at 21 Water Street, 3rd Floor, Torrington CT, owned by Mick Connolly and Lucinda Rowe. Executive producers of the series are Lucinda Rowe and Laura Alvarez with additional live sound from Anthony Raiani. The musical and studio portions of the series are recorded at Red Room Sound Studio by Mick Connolly. Camera operators are Laura Alvarez, Lucinda Rowe, and Dan Masiello. Film assistant is Lynn Gelormino.