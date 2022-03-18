UConn To Present The 2022 UConn Spring Puppet Slam: Online, March 25

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry and the UConn Puppet Arts Program will stream an online version of its popular UConn Spring Slam on March 25, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET on Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Facebook Live.

The 2022 UConn Spring Puppet Slam: Online!, hosted by Puerto Rico's favorite YouTube church lady Titi Gandinga, and UConn Puppet Arts student Stoph Scheer, will feature short works by professional puppeteers and performers from around the United States and across the world and new works by UConn Puppet Arts students.



In conjunction with its current exhibition Hecho en Puerto Rico: Four Generations of Puerto Rican Puppetry, the 2022 UConn Spring Puppet Slam: Online! will showcase the work of Puerto Rican puppeteers Agua, Sol y Sereno, Poncili Creación, Deborah Hunt, Mary Anne Hopgood Santaella, and Luis y sus muñecos, as well as Compania Olveira Salcedo from Spain, and Lormiga Títeres from Mexico. The UConn Spring Puppet Slam will also feature fascinating new works by graduate and undergraduate students from the UConn Puppet Arts Program. Funding for the UConn Spring Puppet Slam: Online! is made possible in part by the Puppet Slam Network.



The UConn Spring Puppet Slam is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. These performances are recommended for mature audiences. The UConn Spring Puppet Slam will be available through May 31, 2022 on the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Facebook page and the Ballard Institute YouTube channel.



For more information about these performances, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu or visit bimp.uconn.edu/2022/03/18/2022-uconn-spring-slam/.