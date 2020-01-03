The MAC's Eastbound Theatre to Present FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS

Eastbound Theatre, a division of the Milford Arts Council will present the second show of its 26th season, the fun and fast-paced comedy, Four Weddings and an Elvis by Nancy Frick, directed by Tanya Feduik-Smith.

Four Weddings and an Elvis is a heart-warming comedy about Sandy, the owner of a Las Vegas wedding chapel. As the play unfolds, the audience experiences the four most memorable and interesting weddings of her career. Sandy, the four-times-married-three-times-divorced owner of a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, has certainly seen her fair share of matrimonies!

In the hilarious Four Weddings and an Elvis, we witness four of her funniest: Bev and Stan, who are getting married--by the King himself--as revenge on their exes; Vanessa and Bryce, two arrogant aging stars who are tying the knot as a publicity ploy, and are vexed by an aging Elvis who doesn't know who they are; and Martin and Fiona, a gentle postal-worker and a tough ex-con trying to get married before the police arrive! The final wedding is the funniest all! A fun, fast- paced play with hilarious characters and unexpected twists.

Director Tanya Feduik-Smith explains that this play is "quirky, charming and laugh out loud funny. The actors we've brought together master both the comedic timing and heartfelt realism in this script. As more of a dramatic director, I've truly enjoyed working on this light, and may I say hilarious play. It will warm up those cold winter nights ahead!"

Nancy Frick, playwright, is known for comedies that are drawn from her own life experiences. Ms. Frick has also written the popular shows For Goodness Sake and Exit Date. Ms. Frick also produces a Summer One-Act Festival and was the President of Old Academy Players in Pennsylvania for ten years.

The cast of Four Weddings and an Elvis features Stephanie Iodice of Stratford, Jennifer Ju of Milford, Cody Knox of Fairfield, Colleen Leary of Milford, Herman Livingston of Bridgeport, Nick Nunez of Stratford, Thursday Savage of Stratford, Kevin Sisounthone of Shelton, Paul Templeton of Orange, and Tom Torpey of Stratford.

Friday and Saturday Performances start at 8 pm with cabaret seating and BYOEEE (Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment.) Concessions are also available in the MAC's Speakeasy Lounge. Sunday matinee performances start at 2pm in traditional theater row seating and concessions are available.

For more information contact the Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647

TIckets: https://www.milfordarts.org/four-wedding-lp





