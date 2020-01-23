The Bolshoi Ballet's Production of SWAN LAKE Will Be Broadcast at The Ridgefield Playhouse

An essential masterpiece returns for a live broadcast of the most-beloved ballet in the classical canon. Swan Lake, was fashioned from German and Russian folk tales and set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. See it performed by The Bolshoi Ballet, with new choreography by Yuri Grigorovich, in a LIVE in HD broadcast on the big screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, February 23rd at 12:55pm. Swan Lake is part of the Classical Series underwritten by Jeanne Cook, Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina & Walter Slavin with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

Prince Siegfried is summoned by his parents to choose a bride. However, he encounters a mysterious and magnetic swan-woman, Odette, by the lake and is captivated. His vow of eternal love to her will have irreversible consequences. Technically challenging and filled with vibrant emotion, with a stunning and world-famous corps de ballet in perfect unison, the legendary love story between Prince Siegfried and the dual personalities Odette/Odile, born at the Bolshoi Theatre, is a must-see.

The Bolshoi Ballet ("Great Ballet" in Russian) is the leading ballet company of Russia, famous for elaborately staged productions of the classics and children's ballets that preserve the traditions of 19th-century classical dance. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The Bolshoi Ballet in HD series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. Free tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for LIVE and Encore HD screenings of The Metropolitan Opera and National Theatre of London

For tickets ($25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 | FREE for students 18 and under with ID), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.

Photo Credit: Damir Yusupov-Bolshoi theatre





