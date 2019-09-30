THOSE GIRLS Bring Humor and Harmony To BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room, October 5

Join the multi-award winning vocal group THOSE GIRLS for "An Evening With Those Girls", a very special event that's sure to be a great time filled with great music! Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack & Wendy Russell joined forces three years ago to form this critically acclaimed harmony project that celebrates a wide & eclectic mix of musical styles - pop, jazz, country, standards, rock and all that's in between.

With fresh takes on everything from the Beatles to U2 to some whaling song one of them heard at Walt Disney World, this acoustic evening of humor & harmony with musical director Steven Ray Watkins at the piano will show why this NYC based quartet is a popular favorite coast to coast with audiences and critics alike.

This one-night-only event marks the Girls debut at Norwalk's newest cabaret venue, BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room. 2019 has been a year of formidable "firsts" for the project, as they also made their Carnegie Hall debut in May.

THOSE GIRLS were chosen Best Vocal Group for both 2017 & 2018 by the Manhattan Assoc. of Cabarets (MAC), and they were nominated for a 2018 Broadway World Award for Best Special Event (which they lost to Glenn Close, so they aren't mad.) www.thosegirlssing.com

BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room, 57 Main St. Norwalk, CT http://www.bjryansmagnoliaroom.com. TICKETS: http://www.bjryansmagnoliaroom.com/100519tickets.html





