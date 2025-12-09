Mary Cavett, Craig Wesley Divino and More to Star in THE COTTAGE at Hartford Stage

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hartford Stage has revealed the cast and crew who will bring Sandy Rustin’s The Cottage to life this winter from January 16 to February 8. In this cleverly constructed farce, secrets unravel when lovers, spouses, and strangers converge in a countryside cottage in sunny 1920s England.

The cast includes Mary Cavett as Sylvia, Craig Wesley Divino as Clarke, Matthew J. Harris as Richard, Jetta Juriansz as Dierdre, Kate MacCluggage as Marjorie, and Jordan Sobel as Beau.