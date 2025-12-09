Mary Cavett, Craig Wesley Divino and More to Star in THE COTTAGE at Hartford Stage

The cast includes Matthew J. Harris as Richard, Jetta Juriansz as Dierdre, and more.
Hartford Stage has revealed the cast and crew who will bring Sandy Rustin’s The Cottage to life this winter from January 16 to February 8. In this cleverly constructed farce, secrets unravel when lovers, spouses, and strangers converge in a countryside cottage in sunny 1920s England.
The cast includes Mary Cavett as Sylvia, Craig Wesley Divino as Clarke, Matthew J. Harris as Richard, Jetta Juriansz as Dierdre, Kate MacCluggage as Marjorie, and Jordan Sobel as Beau.
The production is directed by Zoë Golub-Sass and features scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Hunter Kaczorowski, lighting design by Evan C. Anderson, sound design by Nathan A. Roberts and Charles Coes, wig and hair design by Tommy Kurzman, fight direction and intimacy coordination by Michael Rossmy, dialect and vocal coaching by Julie Foh, and casting by Alldaffer & Donadio Casting. The stage manager is Avery Trunko, and the assistant stage manager is Alison Fischer Greene.
