THE BACON BROTHERS Come to the Warner in June

The Warner Theatre will welcome THE BACON BROTHERS to the Oneglia Auditorium, Sunday, June 18 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale to Warner Supporters Tuesday, March 7 at 10 am, and to the general public Friday, March 10 at 10 am.

Bound by blood and a mutual love of American roots music, The Bacon Brothers have spent the past quarter-century in a creative whirl, funneling their shared DNA into a genre-bending sound. They call that sound "Forosoco" - a blend of folk, rock, soul, and country influences, delivered by two songwriters who were born to collaborate - and it's taken the siblings across the world, from shows in Japan to performances at American landmarks like Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry.

The Bacon Brothers turn a new page with their eleventh release, Erato, whose five songs showcase the duo at their diverse peak. It's an EP of dynamic contrasts: quiet moments and big payoffs, organic instrumentation and electronic textures, self-penned songs and high-profile collaborations. For Michael and Kevin Bacon, it's also the continuation of a story that began long ago in Philadelphia, where the two siblings were raised on a soundtrack of 1970s singer/songwriters, Philly soul singers, and classic rock bands.

For more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.