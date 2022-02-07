Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Strauss's ARIADNE AUF NAXOS Will Stream in the Warner's Studio Theatre Next Month

The exhilarating soprano Lise Davidsen makes her Live in HD debut in one of her signature roles.

Feb. 7, 2022  
The 2021-22 season of The Met: Live in HD will continue with Richard Strauss's ARIADNE AUF NAXOS on Saturday, March 12 at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

The exhilarating soprano Lise Davidsen makes her Live in HD debut in one of her signature roles, the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss's enchanting masterpiece.

The outstanding cast also features mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the Composer of the opera-within-an-opera around which the plot revolves, with soprano Brenda Rae as the spirited Zerbinetta and tenor Brandon Jovanovich as Ariadne's lover, the god Bacchus. Marek Janowski conducts.

For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.


