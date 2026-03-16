Cast Set For THE WEDDING SINGER at the Warner Theatre

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Get ready to party like it's 1985 at the Warner Theatre in Torrington as Stage @ The Warner presents The Wedding Singer, a hilarious and heartwarming musical production that runs April 17th through 26th in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

Meet New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer/rock-star wannabe, Robbie Hart. He’s the life of the party, until his fiancée leaves him heartbroken at the altar. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection with her innocent charm. Robbie falls hard, only to learn that Julia is about to be married to a narcissistic Wall Street shark. Can he pull off the performance of a decade and win her heart, or will Julia be lost to him forever?

Nominated for five Tony Awards, The Wedding Singer is packed with enough music and dancing to leave you longing once more for “the decade of excess!” Based on the New Line Cinema film written by Tim Herlihy; Book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy; Music by Matthew Sklar; Lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

The cast of The Wedding Singer features: Ron St. John III (Robbie Hart), Julia Nelson (Julia Sullivan), Mike Zimmerman (Sammy), Christian Roach (George), Zayda (Holly), Paul Donovan-Lietz (Glen Guglia), Elyse Jasensky (Rosie), Katie Locascio (Linda), Jennifer Valentine (Angie), and Ensemble members Ignatius Francis Lawrence Bono, Brennan Cummings, Jeffrey Hanzelik, Melissa Green, Amanda Higley, Dani Kay, Ary Namias, and Marlene Scerrato.

“We are having a blast so far in rehearsal. This cast and creative team are so incredibly talented, I cannot wait for folks to see what we’ve been working on,” says director Travis Kendrick-Castanho. “Come prepared to laugh, enjoy big dance numbers, and some tender heartfelt moments as well.”

The production is directed and choreographed by Travis Kendrick-Castanho. The creative team includes Emily Rafala (Associate Director & Associate Choreographer), Nate McCuin (Music Director), Kimberly Jackson (Scenic Designer), Renee Purdy (Costume Designer), Ryan Gearity (Lighting Designer), Tori Campbell (Associate Lighting Designer), Dustin Pfaender (Sound Designer), Nicole D’Amico (Props & Scenic Artist), David Verdosci (Scenic Painter), Alyssa Archambault (Production Stage Manager), Matt Dettmer (Director of Production), Lee Evans (Technical Director), Charlene Speyerer (Production Manager), Josh Rodis (SFX & Audio Mixer), Tracy Liz Miller (Intimacy Coordinator), and Chet Ostroski (Fight Choreographer).

The theatre will also host an ASL (American Sign Language) interpreted performance on Sunday, April 26th at 2:00pm. Those interested can call the box office for seating details and more information.

Stage @ The Warner is a community theatre program with volunteers from all over Connecticut producing Broadway-style shows at the Warner’s Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Founded by Jim Fritch and Neil Pagano, the company makes quality theater accessible at reasonable prices.