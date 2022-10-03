Sacred Heart University's Academic Music Program Presents Annual Guitar Festival

The SHU Guitar Festival presents an evening of music exploring the interplay and collaboration involved in the presentation of music by the classic jazz format of guitar, bass and drums.

Featuring Joe Carter on guitar, Harvie S on bass guitar and Graciliano Zambonin on drums.

WHERE: The Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Sacred Heart University, 5151 Park Avenue Fairfield, CT 06825

WHEN: Wednesday, October 19, at 7 p.m.

SPONSOR: Sacred Heart University

TICKETS: This event is free to attend and open to the public.