Dec. 9, 2020  

SNAP & CHAT with Santa Announced at The Lounsbury House, December 19

Hosted by the Ridgefield Theater Barn, and with help from the Ridgefield Fire Department, Santa will be at the Lounsbury House on Saturday, December 19th from 10a - 4p. The Covid-19 Safe Santa Station, which was built and set-up by the RFD, will be on the front lawn of the Lounsbury House, 316 Main Street, for children of all ages to visit. The visits are free, but a timed reservation must be made via the Theater Barn website.

Guests are encouraged to bring their cameras and pose with Santa, while sharing their Christmas wishes, perhaps followed by some time strolling down Main Street and shopping local! What a great way to spend a Saturday during the holiday season!

The event is outdoors, but in the case of inclement weather, it will be held under a festive tent.

Reservations are required and can be made at https://ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org/



