SHU Hosts Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider

The event is on Wednesday, March 23 at 2 p.m.

Mar. 15, 2022  

Make it a SHU Daily Double: A Conversation with Amy Schneider comes to SHU's campus next week.

Amy Schneider, Jeopardy! Champion and software engineer, holds a 40-game winning streak and is the most successful woman to ever compete on the show. She is the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

Where: Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts, Sacred Heart University, 5151 Park Avenue, Fairfield, CT.

Event is free for SHU students and faculty. Tickets are available for purchase for $10 by the general public at edgertoncenter.org.

